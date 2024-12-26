Apple Investors Cautioned Amid Recent Rally

A leading investment firm is urging caution on Apple (AAPL, Financials) stock as the year draws to a close.

Though the company's share price has lately increased, BTIG analyst Jonathan Krinsky thinks January might provide challenges for investors.

Krinsky noted a historical pattern: Apple's continuous weekly gainslike the current five-week run above 2%have typically been followed by periods of reduced returns. Seen since 1990, this pattern points to possible volatility in the next month.

The analyst pointed out a convergence of elements influencing this view. Rising interest rates, a stronger currency, and significant market dispersion have produced conditions wherein recent gains could not be sustained.

Apple's stock has had an amazing year, rising around 39.3% year-to-date. Krinsky, however, thinks the company's present valuationapproaching a $4 trillion market capjustifies a measured near.

With the introduction of iOS 18.2, Apple has increased the scope of its AI powers. Image Playground, Genmoji, and more sophisticated image generating tools were among the new additions to Apple Intelligence this update brought.

Apple is also progressively adding artificial intelligence throughout its whole product line. AI-powered features include more intelligent voice assistants, better picture editing tools, and greater on-device machine learning capabilities have lately found expression in iOS and macOS versions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

