Apple Introduces New Imac With M4 Chip, Enhanced AI Features, and Vibrant Color Options

Monday Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled a revised iMac desktop with the new M4 CPU. Compared to its predecessor with the M1 chip, the upgraded all-in-one computer claims performance advantages of up to 1.7 times for daily tasks and up to 2.1 times for pursuits like photo editing and gaming. Along with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and a 24-inch Retina Display, the iMac has Available in seven colorsgreen, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silverit also has sixteen gigabytes of memory.

Introduced in May, Apple's M4 chip drives the new iMac and underpins the company's growing AI capabilitybranded as Apple Intelligence. "With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colors that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it's a whole new era for iMac," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Now including USB-C charging, Apple also unveiled fresh iterations of its Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. Starting at $1,299, the new iMac is pre-ordered now; purchasing begin November 8. iOS 18.1, iPad OS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 also provide Apple Intelligence.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

