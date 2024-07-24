Is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) the Best AI Stock for the Long Term?

We recently published a list of 10 Best AI Stocks to Buy Based on New AI ETF. Since Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 6th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Over the past few months the market has seen a massive influx of AI-related ETFs as investors look to ride the bandwagon of AI investing. A report from Wall Street Journal in June said that all ten AI ETFs tracked by website ETF.com saw inflows this year. One major AI ETF, launched by Roundhill, saw its assets grow to $35 million from under $1 million in just two weeks.

Amid the craze of AI ETFs, does it make sense to start investing in every new ETF? Analysts offer some guidance. A Wall Street Journal report quoted Morningstar analyst Kenneth Lamont, who said that we should look for “thematic purity” while investing in AI ETFs. The ETF you choose, according to the analyst, must be investing in “bellwether” stocks positioned to benefit from the AI industry trends.

There is a new AI ETF in town. KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AGIX), launched earlier this month, tracks the Solactive Etna Artificial General Intelligence Index, which captures the performance of AI tech companies. The index seeks exposure to three main AI categories: hardware, infrastructure, and applications. The index picks companies by assigning AI Exposure Score, which assesses each company’s relevance to AI tech. You can get exposure to AI companies focusing on data centers, LLMs, AI tech to reduce costs and improve customer experience.

In this article, we will discuss the top 10 holdings of this new AI ETF and see whether they have the potential to rise in the coming months and weeks. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Best AI Stock to Buy Based on New AI ETF?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 150

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) accounts for about 6.14% of the total assets of KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AGIX).

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in a fresh note that Apple has a competitive edge over others with its on-device AI.

Notable Wall Street analyst and Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster recently made waves when he said in a post on Twitter that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a better investment than Nvidia for the long term. Munster believes owning Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the next year will have a higher return because the market is in “denial” about Apple’s AI potential.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading at 31X its 2025 EPS estimate ($7.22). This multiple, though higher than the industry average of 30, does not show the stock is overvalued, given Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) sales growth expectation of 6.40% for fiscal 2025 and 10.50% growth for the next five years on a per-annum basis.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) skeptics have long believed that the company is a laggard in the AI race, but experts say Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) almost always makes its own way and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) will come roaring back in the AI competition and surpass Microsoft and Alphabet. The company recently revealed new M4-powered iPad Pro and claimed that its devices, powered by Neural Engine, will be “more powerful than any neural processing unit in any AI PC today.” Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Neural Engine is Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) neural processing unit (NPU) that accelerates AI workloads.

Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“The largest relative detractors in the quarter were NVIDIA, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce. In a reversal from some of the concerns driving the stock down in the first quarter, Apple re-emerged as a top performer in the second quarter. The company reported better-than-feared results in its iPhone segment that quelled concerns over weakness in China. Additionally, the company forecast a return to sales growth and announced a $110 billion stock buyback plan, the largest in U.S. history. Later in the period, at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced long-awaited new AI features that spurred some optimism around an upgrade cycle for the iPhone and, more generally, the important role Apple may be able to play in the emerging AI landscape. We continue to study Apple closely, which we previously owned the company for many years during its growth phase, to determine if it is poised for another significant revenue and earnings growth period.”

Overall, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 6th on Insider Monkey’s list titled 10 Best AI Stocks to Buy Based on New AI ETF. While we acknowledge the potential of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AAPL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

