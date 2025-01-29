Apple Inc. (AAPL): TD Cowen Reiterates $250 Price Target, Sees AI Advancements Driving Growth and Innovation

In This Article:
US stocks plummeted on Monday following the news of a new artificial intelligence app from a Chinese startup, DeepSeek. Major chip firms were amongst the hardest hit in the AI frenzy, erasing more than a trillion dollars in market cap. The AI model by DeepSeek, developed with fewer chips and lower costs, has sparked fear on Wall Street after it was known to outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT on several benchmarks.
This frenzy was further fueled by the news that DeepSeek’s AI assistant app has become the most downloaded free app on the Apple store in the United States. Powered by DeepSeek-V3, DeepSeek's AI assistant has overtaken rival ChatGPT, the innovation by OpenAI that started the AI arms race in the first place.
Following the news of DeepSeek topping the charts, the Chinese startup said it will limit its registrations due to a cyber-attack. Before the attack, the company was also hit by a major outage on its website. According to the company’s status page, it had resolved issues relating to its application programming interface and users' inability to log in to the website. This outage was known to be its longest in 90 days.
While the AI world remains in a state of panic, analysts have been having differing views on the innovation. Some are worried about its impact, while others are taking it on a positive note. Wedbush, for one, isn’t worried about DeepSeek disrupting the planned $2 trillion in capital expenditures anticipated on AI in the coming years. They say that they “view the DeepSeek fear across the tech world as in essence a ‘tech AI head fake’ that will be short-lived.
“DeepSeek created an awesome LLM model (and credit to its software developers) however this Chinese AI small lab/LLM model is not bringing down the entire US tech ecosystem with it”.
Raymond James believes that these AI innovations can reshape the tech world, lowering costs significantly and reducing the need for massive GPU/XPU clusters at US hyperscalers.
“If DeepSeek’s innovations are adopted broadly, an argument can be made that model training costs could come down significantly even at U.S. hyperscalers, potentially raising questions about the need for 1-million XPU/GPU clusters as projected by some”.
In turn, Web3 entrepreneur Jeffrey Emanuel is saying that DeepSeek’s success “suggests the entire industry has been massively over-provisioning compute resources”.
Then there are also some experts, such as one Oxford professor, who is advising against putting private data on the DeepSeek platform in case it could be shared with the Chinese state.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 158
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a technology company that has strengthened its mark in the AI realm with the launch of Apple Intelligence, its personal intelligence system. On January 28, Analyst Krish Sankar from TD Cowen maintained a “Buy” rating on Apple and kept the price target at $250.00. The firm is optimistic about Apple’s revenue growth and also believes that the tech giant will be advancing its offerings. It also expects Apple to report a year-over-year increase in revenue for the December quarter and projected a mid-single-digit percentage growth for March 2025. Moreover, while DeepSeek’s entry into the market has sparked fear and panic in Silicon Valley, Sankar believes that its introduction, and similar advancements in AI technology, are going to prove beneficial. This is because it could drive mobile device upgrades and accelerate innovation in AI applications. The analyst also highlighted regulatory risks in the Service business but stated that changes in the US administration may influence them. To conclude, TD Cowen is optimistic that Apple’s results will align with market expectations for the December quarter and also deliver guidance consistent with consensus for March 2025.
Overall AAPL ranks 3rd on our list of the AI stocks to watch amid the DeepSeek buzz. While we acknowledge the potential of AAPL as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AAPL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
