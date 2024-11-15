Apple Inc. (AAPL): Among the Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands against the other best metaverse stocks.

What is the Metaverse?

According to McKinsey & Company, the metaverse is the emerging 3-D-enabled digital space that uses virtual reality, augmented reality, and other advanced internet and semiconductor technology to allow people to have lifelike experiences online.

The basic features of the metaverse include a sense of immersion, real-time interactivity, and user agency. Whereas, the full vision of the metaverse encompasses platforms and devices that work seamlessly with each other, the possibility for thousands of people to interact simultaneously, and use cases well beyond gaming. While the phenomenon gained attention in 2021 with internet searches for the term increasing by 7,200%, it seems here to stay. With lockdowns and work-from-home policies in place, the interest in shared virtual environments spiked. The opportunity remains vast with metaverse having the potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.

Is the Metaverse Still Alive?

When the tech guru Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook’s name to Meta in 2021, he clearly drove the metaverse narrative in the world. Although the vision of a digital future of work and recreation became a buzz for a while, other emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence decided to dominate the headlines later.

Questions regarding whether Zuckerberg should have transformed a successful social media company into a VR venture have also been asked. In September 2023, BBC reported that his company’s virtual and augmented reality branch, Reality Labs, has lost $21 billion since the prior year. The firm later introduced its social virtual reality space Horizon Worlds. While some users have complained about not having enough people to make it fun, the platform’s monthly users can simply not match the number of people who consume social media like Facebook and Instagram every day.

Although the company’s virtual reality headset and its Horizon Worlds have not gone mainstream after 3 years of the company’s founding, experts argue that the metaverse is still as relevant as ever. On October 2, CNBC reported that Zuckerberg’s metaverse is finally showing signs of life as his company might have found its footing in VR and AR through a different medium, smart glasses. After the firm witnessed early success in the market for smart glasses via a partnership with Ray-Ban, the CEO unveiled the first “fully-functioning” prototype AR glasses, Orion, in September.

