Apple Faces Employee Lawsuit Under California Labor Law Update

Apple (AAPL, Financials) is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by a former employee, alleging workplace policies that restrict employee rights and permit extensive surveillance.

Submitted Sunday in California state court, the lawsuit notes breaches of the newly revised California Private Attorneys General Act.

Amar Bhakta, the complainant, works for Apple's digital advertising business and alleges the firm forbids staff members from talking about working conditions. The complaint also claims Apple demands staff members to let physical, visual, and electronic monitoringincluding off-duty and at-home monitoringoccur.

Apple's surveillance policies and practices chill, and thus also unlawfully restrain, employee whistleblowing, competition, freedom of employee movement in the job market, and freedom of speech, the lawsuit states.

The court case makes use of the revised California Private Attorneys General Act. Enacted in 2004, the legislation lets workers sue companies on behalf of the state for labor infractions. Unlike the previous 75%-25% split, the 2024 changes assign 65% of fines to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency and 35% to workers.

Based on his LinkedIn page, Bhaktawho is represented by lawyers Chris Baker of Baker Dolinko & Schwartz and Jahan Sagafi of Outten & Goldenjoined Apple in 2020 after three years of ad operations management at Hulu.

Apple has not officially addressed the claims. The case tracks continuous investigation of technology industry corporate surveillance policies and employee rights.

As the matter moves through California state court, more developments are likely to affect Apple stock.

