Apple event - live: iPhone 16, new Watch and AirPods expected at major launch stream

Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, launching the iPhone 16.

The new phone is rumoured to be coming alongside updated Apple Watches and AirPods.

But the iPhone is likely to be the headline of the event, which will be streamed live from Apple’s campus in California.

The iPhone 16 – which will actually be four different models, as with this year’s devices – is widely rumoured to bring a new display, a “capture” button for using the camera on the side, and more. But perhaps the biggest feature will be one that has already been revealed: Apple Intelligence, the AI tools that were launched at Apple’s software event earlier this year but are yet to make it to users.

Last-minute rumours point to small bezels

06:13 , Andrew Griffin

Everything suggests that it’s going to be a relatively conservative set of changes this year. But last-minute rumours seem to be confirming what we thought – while shedding a little light on what it might mean.

At the top level, there is nothing dependable to suggest the rumoured new line-up is wrong: we’re going to be getting new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods and more.

The iPhone will probably get the biggest changes. On the outside, the bezels will slim down, it will get a new capture button, and there will be new colours. On the inside it is expected to include new processing power to help with Apple Intelligence.

The Apple Watches are likely to receive a relatively minor spec bump and perhaps a small redesign. The AirPods line-up could finally get sorted out, making it easier to follow with a cheaper and middle version of the earbuds, to sit alongside the existing (and unchanged) AirPods Pro.

When does the Apple event start?

06:07 , Andrew Griffin

10am local pacific time. That’s 1pm on the east coast, or 6pm in the UK.

You can find your local time here.

How to watch Apple event live

06:04 , Andrew Griffin

Apple lets you get its live events in a variety of different ways these days. But the most prominently promoted one is still its own “Apple Events” website, which you can find here.

You can also watch on YouTube. (In my humble opinion that’s the best way to do it: it’s compatible with just about everything, and you can even set yourself a reminder.) You can find the video below.

Hello and welcome...

05:51 , Andrew Griffin

... to The Independent’s live coverage of Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, which is rumoured to bring new iPhones, Watches and AirPods – as well as potentially more information about Apple Intelligence.