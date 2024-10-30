'Apple Card failures,' including mishandling disputes, trigger millions in penalties

A major meltdown in customer service for Apple Card customers has led to $70 million in civil penalties after a crackdown by regulators. Millions of dollars must be sent to harmed credit card customers, too.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took action against Apple and Goldman Sachs, charging that the companies illegally mishandled "tens of thousands" of disputes credit card customers had about transactions.

In addition, regulators said the credit card partners failed to live up to some promises about interest-free payment plans for iPhones and other devices for customers using the Apple credit card. And regulators said the misleading claims relating to refunds hurt consumers on installment plans, too.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said key systems weren't ready for the launch of the Apple Card in 2019. The Apple Card marked a significant expansion into consumer lending for both Apple and Goldman Sachs.

"The execution was a mess," Chopra said in a news media call Wednesday.

Regulators said Apple and Goldman Sachs launched the popular credit card, even in spite of "third-party warnings to Goldman that the Apple Card disputes system was not ready due to technological issues."

Chopra said Apple and Goldman Sachs "illegally sidestepped their legal obligations for Apple Card borrowers."

Regulators charge that Apple Card had misled some customers and mishandled the credit card dispute process. File art of an Apple iPhone.

According to a statement emailed to the Detroit Free Press, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said the company was pleased to have reached a resolution with the CFPB and has diligently worked to address "certain technological and operational challenges that we experienced after launch and have already handled them with impacted customers."

Goldman Sachs said it is "proud to have developed such an innovative and award-winning product alongside Apple.”

The statement noted: "Apple Card is one of the most consumer-friendly credit cards that has ever been offered."

An Apple spokesperson sent an emailed response, which also stated that the card is "consumer-friendly." The statement said: "Apple is committed to providing consumers with fair and transparent financial products."

"Upon learning about these inadvertent issues years ago, Apple worked closely with Goldman Sachs to quickly address them and help impacted customers. While we strongly disagree with the CFPB’s characterization of Apple’s conduct, we have aligned with them on an agreement. We look forward to continuing to deliver a great experience for our Apple Card customers."

The CFPB ordered Goldman Sachs to pay a $45 million civil penalty, plus pay at least $19.8 million in redress to cardholders who were harmed.

