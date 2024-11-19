Apple (AAPL) Ended the Quarter with Strength

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. All equity classes experienced good results in the third quarter. During the quarter, equity markets ended on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving a 5.89% increase, bringing the full-year performance to 22.08%. The Value outperformed growth and the market broadened outside the mega-cap tech stocks during the quarter. Against this backdrop, Madison Sustainable Equity Fund (Class Y) outperformed the S&P 500 in the quarter. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is an American multinational company that designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. The one-month return of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was -3.32%, and its shares gained 19.61% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 18, 2024, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed at $228.02 per share with a market capitalization of $3.447 trillion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were the largest detractors. Apple has been volatile in the last quarter but ended on strength. Early in the quarter, Apple benefited from the introduction of their AI strategy, Apple Intelligence. They followed in September with the new iPhone 16, which also created some excitement. We are underweight to Apple, which has resulted in a headwind for performance."

