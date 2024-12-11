Appeals court scraps Nasdaq boardroom diversity rules in latest DEI setback

A federal appeals court blocked Nasdaq rules to increase boardroom diversity, saying that the Securities and Exchange Commission did not have the authority to approve them.

Wednesday’s ruling from the Republican-dominated 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals scraps diversity rules approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021.

The rules required thousands of public companies that trade on Nasdaq to have at least one woman, person of color or LGBTQ member on their boards unless they explained why they did not. Companies also must report the diversity of their corporate directors each year.

The legal challenge was brought by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, and Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The groups claimed the boardroom diversity rules violate civil rights laws and encourage racial and gender discrimination.

The Nasdaq said it reviewed the court's decision and would not "seek further review."

"We maintain that the rule simplified and standardized disclosure requirements to the benefit of both corporates and investors," it said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Stefan Padfield, director of the Free Enterprise Project at the National Center for Public Policy Research, said the court reached "the right conclusion."

"The SEC was reaching beyond its statutory authority to try and engage in progressive social engineering," Padfield told USA TODAY. "The court's decision here is not only correct on the law, but also consistent with the will of the American people, who are sick and tired of seeing their government engage in divisive identity politics."

Blum told USA TODAY his organization was pleased with the decision.

"Neither the SEC nor Nasdaq has authority to impose board diversity requirements on publicly traded companies," he said. "Race and sex quotas have no place in corporate boardrooms."

Though corporate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are broadly supported by the American public – especially younger Americans – they face growing scrutiny in the courts and in statehouses across the country as conservative foundations, think tanks and political operatives push back against diversity, equity and inclusion policies in corporate America.

The effort to foster greater diversity on corporate boards is facing other challenges. A multistate probe is investigating whether the Nasdaq has run afoul of anti-discrimination laws.