Here's how much the winner of the 2018 PGA Championship will earn on Sunday

The 2018 PGA Championship kicked off on Thursday at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and will finish on Sunday, August 12. The winner of the 100th Championship will bring home more than the massive, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy: He'll earn a cool $1.89 million, the same amount that defending champion Justin Thomas earned last year. The runner up will also pocket seven figures: $1.13 million.

A total of $10.5 million is up for grabs. Here's how the top eight finishers will fare:

First place: $1.89 million

Second place: $1.134 million

Third place: $714,000

Fourth place: $504,000

Fifth place: $420,000

Sixth place: $357,000

Seventh place: $330,000

Eighth place: $305,000

The top 70 players, including ties, who made the cut from the 156-man field, bring home five-figure paychecks for their four rounds of play. Here's a look at how much those in 65th-through-70th place will earn:

65th place: $20,600

66th place: $20,400

67th place: $20,200

68th place: $20,000

69th place: $19,800

70th place: $19,600

Those who didn't make the cut, which took place after 36 holes, earn the least, but are still paid something, the tournament website notes: $3,000.

