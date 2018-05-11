'Fortnite' players have found a mysterious new hatch and don't know where it goes

Epic Games





In a mysterious new twist, "Fortnite" players discovered a locked hatch hidden in plain sight this week.

There are similarly mysterious markings on the hatch, and it's impossible to break in.

The hatch is reminiscent of a previous event in "Fortnite," where a meteor suddenly appeared in the skies of the in-game map. That event had transformative consequences.



With tens of millions of people playing "Fortnite," secrets are unearthed near instantly.

Such is the case with a mysterious hatch that players discovered in the Wailing Woods section of the map this week. What does the hatch do? Where does it go? No one knows!

But I can tell you how to find it, as I visited the hatch on Friday morning.

To find the hatch, head to the Wailing Woods section of the "Fortnite" map — it's in the upper right corner.

To my surprise, I didn't encounter another player in the woods. Considering it's both a great place to harvest resources and home to the mysterious hatch, I was expecting a fight. Thankfully, all I found was the usual tranquility of large trees and that sweet, loot-filled hedge maze.

Here's a look at where you'll want to go on the map — cross-section I-3:

It's relatively easy to find the hatch when you get to the general area of Wailing Woods that's in the section of map above — there's a little gully surrounded by trees, and the hatch is in the middle. It's not far from the hedge maze.

Once there, you'll find the hatch can't be broken in to; the pickaxe can't break through the door, and simply bounces off. I tried! A lot!

The hatch is also light on visual detail. There's a fan that's seemingly providing an exhaust to the chamber below, and these two holes with a handful of markings:

