Apollo Global Management , Inc. (APO): A Blue Chip Investment with Dual Revenue Streams

Should Investors Revisit the Idea of the S&P 500 Being a Low-Risk Investment?

The technology sector has been the highlight of the stock market. On September 23, Reuters reported that hedge funds bought US tech and media stocks at the fastest pace in the last 3 months, last week.

With the interest rates falling, industrial spending is expected to revive as the companies can now borrow at lower costs and upgrade their technology and other related products. These high borrowing trends within the businesses are expected to boost the earnings of the tech companies further.

However, as far as the consumer sentiment towards borrowing is concerned, it seems that the market demands more rate cuts before it starts borrowing. We discussed how the borrowing trends are expected to perform in 7 Cheap Beginner Stocks to Invest In. Here’s an excerpt from the article:

“The Federal Reserve has approved the interest rate cut of 50 basis points, which at least for the time being is turning out to be good for the stock market. The interest rate cut also means that businesses and consumers have received immediate relief, but is the public ready yet to jump out of their high inflation rate mindset? According to a recent report by Reuters, even before the Fed announced a rate cut the financial markets had already begun making credit cheaper for consumers and businesses. Mortgage rates were slightly down, corporate bond yields were also cut, and day-to-day personal and auto loans were also eased. For instance, the average rate a person had to pay for a 30-year fixed home mortgage is 6% after decreasing 2 percentage points from a year ago. Moreover, as per Redfin, a real estate firm, the average median price of houses sold in the middle of September was $3,000 less than the all-time high prices in April and represented a 3% decrease year-over-year. A recent survey shows that while inflation has come down significantly during recent times, the public mood is still distracted due to the past two years of high inflation.”

Turning back to how investors might revisit their idea of S&P being a low-risk investment. This idea was pitched by Bill Nygren, the Chief Investment Officer at Oakmark Funds in a recent CNBC interview. His approach reflects a strategic shift as to how investors might view the S&P 500 and mega-cap stocks in the current market situation. He pointed out that while the index has traditionally been viewed as a diversified index, in reality, it is just a bet on a few large technology companies. Currently, around half of the S&P 500 is dominated by some 25 large tech names, which essentially diminishes its original diversification.

Bill Nygren, emphasized the importance of having a more diversified portfolio beyond just mega-cap stocks. He believes that diversification of the portfolio provides better risk-adjusted returns compared to relying solely on a few big companies. We have also discussed Matt Stucky, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management’s chief equities portfolio manager, talking about a similar strategy in 13 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Analysts.

The investment strategy that Nygren is vouching for suggests that the current market scenario where investors are favoring positive momentum stocks can lead to missed opportunities in other undervalued sectors such as financials and energy. He believes that the potential lucrativeness of the Tech sector has overcrowded the space creating opportunity in other sectors.

Apollo Global Management , Inc. (APO): A Blue Chip Investment with Dual Revenue Streams

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forward P/E Ratio: 17.75

Earnings Growth This Year: 4.30%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 79

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) is another cheap blue chip stock to invest in now. It is a prominent financial company that specializes in managing investments and providing retirement services. Asset management is one of its key businesses, it invests money on behalf of clients and generates returns through Yields, Equity, and other strategies.

The company also engages in Retirement services through its subsidiary called Athene Holding Ltd, where it offers products such as Annuities and Funding agreements. For years the main source of growth for the company has been its investment grade credit.

During the fiscal first quarter of 2024, the company reached record assets under management of $671 billion, with total inflows reaching $140 billion. Investors and analysts like the double revenue mix of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) which originates from its role as an asset manager and annuity provider.

The second quarter of 2024 was driven by record fee-related earnings of $516 million, resulting in total revenues of more than $6 billion. The fee-related performance was up almost 50% year-over-year driven by the wealth-focused products of the company.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) invests on behalf of other clients and these clients are usually large organizations attached to top industries. Therefore, growth in infrastructure and energy transition-related industries is expected to boost the investment income for the company over the next decade.

AP was held by 79 hedge funds in Q2 2024, with total stakes worth $5.80 billion.

Baron FinTech Fund stated the following regarding Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Strength in Tech-Enabled Financials was broad based, led by gains from alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) and specialty insurer Arch Capital Group Ltd. Apollo continues to benefit from disruptive trends in financial services, most notably the shift of retirement assets into higher-yielding private credit given the company’s dual role as an asset manager and an annuity provider.”

