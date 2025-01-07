Apogee (APOG) Stock Trades Down, Here Is Why

What Happened?

Shares of architectural products company Apogee (APGE) fell 17% in the morning session after the company reported underwhelming calendar fourth-quarter 2024 results. Sales were flat year on year, and this weighed on profits as operating margin fell. In addition, its full-year EPS guidance slightly missed, suggesting the weakness might be more pronounced in the coming quarters. Overall, we think this was a challenging quarter.

What The Market Is Telling Us

Apogee’s shares are not very volatile and have only had 8 moves greater than 5% over the last year. Moves this big are rare for Apogee and indicate this news significantly impacted the market’s perception of the business.

Apogee is down 16.9% since the beginning of the year, and at $59.22 per share, it is trading 32.1% below its 52-week high of $87.22 from November 2024. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Apogee’s shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,814.

