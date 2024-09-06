Apocalypse Super Truck Laughs At Your Crossover

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This thing looks pretty mean…

By now you’re no doubt at least somewhat familiar with Apocalypse, the Florida builder which loves turning Jeeps into six-wheeled monsters. This time around it decided to take the Ram TRX and punch things up a few levels and the results are pretty eye-popping.

The Apocalypse Super Truck of course comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat Hemi V8, but it’s been modified for 850-horsepower. Fulltime four-wheel drive means this thing is always ready for when the going gets tough, which the massive 40-inch tires can absolutely help you tackle with ease. Also, we’re pretty sure this truck discriminates against short people since it’s 83 inches tall.

But don’t expect the Super Truck to apologize. No, that front grille looks like it’s laughing and we’re pretty sure would chop up a deer into nice venison cutlets. The rear bumper also seems to be quite sturdy, meaning that tree stump you’ll inevitably back into doesn’t stand a chance.

Adding to the beefy nature of this Super Truck are Dana 60 axles. So this thing can take a fair amount of abuse on or off the road.

More than just a pretty face, Apocalypse say this truck is rated to tow 15,000 lbs. so you can take the boat to the lake or your prepper trailer to your fallout shelter. Also, the slant-back is weatherproof and retractable, plus there’s a rolling, lockable cover.

Just in case your plans to escape the local zombie virus outbreak involves having to drive fast and go off some jumps, Apocalypse made sure to include open wheel wells. The company says it can ramp-launch ten feet off the ground, a feature it’s tested over 50 times, so you can rest easy.

Speaking of rest, the interior is all soft leather and comforts, nothing like that scary exterior. Plus, Apocalypse says a seven-foot-tall person can sit with room in this thing, once again proving not everything is made for shorties.

