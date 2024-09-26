APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM113m ÷ (RM2.3b - RM414m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For APM Automotive Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 67% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with APM Automotive Holdings Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.