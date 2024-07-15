Apex developer buys one of last tracts inside Raleigh Beltline. See what’s coming.

One of the last remaining large tracts of undeveloped inside the Raleigh Beltline has been scooped up by a luxury real estate developer.

Apex-based Loyd Builders has purchased five parcels — nearly 10 acres — at 2710-2730 Toxey Drive, between St. Mary’s Street and White Oak Drive, on the inner rim of Interstate 40.

The wooded lots sit less than three miles from sought-after neighborhoods like Five Points, North Hills and the Village District; and around the corner from the Carolina Country Club on Glenwood Avenue.

“This is truly an A+ location,” said Tripp Loyd, founder of Loyd Builders, which has operated in the region for over 20 years and built in high-end developments like Raleigh’s North Ridge Country Club, MacGregor Downs in Cary, and The Hills of Rosemont in Durham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This piece of land fits exactly with what we wanted for our clients.”

As growth grips the region and land becomes even more scarce, it also came with a hefty price tag: around $10.4 million, or just over $1 million per acre.

One of the last remaining tracts of undeveloped inside Raleigh’s beltline has been scooped up by a luxury real estate developer.

Woodrow Park ll LLC, the seller, had marketed the land for a range of options — from a massive estate lot to a mix of three-story apartments.

But Loyd, a second-generation builder, has other plans. Density isn’t one of them.

Instead, he plans to build 11 custom luxury homes on a private road with a cul-de-sac. Lots will range from 0.45 acres to 1.4 acres. Prices will start at around $5 million and go up to $10 million.

Loyd said he’s targeting high-net-worth individuals like executives and investors. And despite today’s higher mortgage rates and property taxes, he’s not worried about attracting buyers.

An example of Loyd Builders’ luxury home in Shadow Creek Estates in North Raleigh.

Case in point: One of his latest projects, Shadow Creek Estates in North Raleigh, has sold 26 of 31 lots with an average price of around $5 million, he said.

“This price point seems to be doing well for us,” he said adding, “Historically, this [new] location is even more valuable.’

On the Market

Keep up with the latest Triangle real estate news by subscribing to On the Market, The News & Observer's free weekly real estate newsletter. Look for it in your inbox every Thursday morning. Sign up here.