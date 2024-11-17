Apec calls for enhanced free trade, climate action in final statement

The leaders of 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group called Saturday for enhanced free trade and greater connectivity, even as the 35-year-old organisation faces the prospect of an incoming US president deeply sceptical of its aims and many of the multilateral values it espouses.
A statement released at the end of weeklong meetings appeared to reference the November 5 election of Donald Trump indirectly without mentioning him by name, citing the increasingly challenging environment facing global trade and investment.
"Effective multilateral cooperation is even more important in this context," the group said. "We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the Asia-Pacific remains the world's most dynamic and interconnected region."
In its 19-point declaration, the group called for concerted action in tackling climate change, food and energy security, World Trade Organization reform and supply chain efficiency, mirroring goals seen in past years.
Supporters, however, say the strength of the informal organisation lies in its 270 annual working group meetings covering many nitty gritty issues that do not necessarily make compelling headlines but streamline trade, from customs facilitation to sustainable finance.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden reacts as he arrives for the family photo with (clockwise from top left) Vietnam's President Luong Cuong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Reuters alt=Outgoing US President Joe Biden reacts as he arrives for the family photo with (clockwise from top left) Vietnam's President Luong Cuong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Reuters>
On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would host the Apec summit in 2026, according to state-run CCTV, between South Korea's turn next year and Vietnam's in 2027.
"We look forward to working with all parties to deepen Asia-Pacific cooperation to the benefit of the peoples in the region," Xi said in making the announcement.
In an indication of differences in the ranks, however, a statement by the Peruvian chair referenced a debate behind closed doors over Russia and Ukraine and the situation in Gaza.
"Some economies considered that these issues have an impact on the global economy and could be treated in Apec, while other economies do not believe that Apec is a forum to discuss these issues," it said, before adding that consensus was the group's "most important tool" indicating that those in opposition prevailed.//
As part of a long tradition - sometimes dubbed the "funny shirt contest" - the leaders end the annual meeting with a "family photo" wearing something organised by the host. This year, the leaders received and were pictured in a Peruvian vicuna wood scarf.
But in a slightly awkward moment, as the rest of the leaders assembled on the stage to take the photo, outgoing US President Joe Biden was missing. He reappeared after five minutes, seemingly disoriented, before taking a place in the far back corner.
Apec, an informal organisation focused on economic issues and the business community, is one of the few international groupings that Taiwan can participate in. On Saturday, Taiwan's Apec representative, Lin Hsin-I, waved to Xi but the pair did not shake hands.
Lin also met Biden at the summit on Friday and invited him to visit Taiwan in the near future.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is planning to stop in the US state of Hawaii and possibly Guam on a sensitive visit in coming weeks that is likely to anger Beijing, Reuters reported on Friday.
Beijing views Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. But Washington opposes any attempt to take the self-governed island by force and is committed by law to supply it with weapons, positions that anger Beijing.
The meetings in Lima have been dominated by discussion of Trump's election, how to counter any Trump trade onslaught; how much he might be bluffing; and whether a collective response or bilateral tactics offered promise, said analysts.
In recent months, the "America first" president-elect has threatened to impose wholesale tariffs of 20 per cent on all imports and 60 per cent on goods arriving from China. In a related concern for the Apec region, Trump has not only threatened China with the hefty levies but also countries that China routes its goods through.
Trump is particularly concerned with countries that maintain trade surpluses with the United States, part of his zero-sum view of trade.
A study by the Washington based Centre for Strategic and International Studies found that only one Asia-Pacific economy currently has a trade deficit with the US, namely Australia. Similarly for Europe, the one exception is Latvia, said CSIS's Victor Cha. "That's something Trump is going to focus on," he added.
The second-guessing hasn't been limited to high-level trade officials.
Carolina Hurtado, general manager of Liverita, an international freight forwarder based in Peru, said any additional Trump tariffs would raise costs for her and her clients and hurt exports to the US, despite a US-Peru free trade agreement signed in 2009.
But she also expressed confidence that trade, and those involved on the front lines, would adapt, potentially by finding new markets in Hong Kong, China, India and Europe if the US threat materialised.
"You need to change, and you need to have alternatives," said Hurtado, whose company serves some 200 exporting and importing companies in Latin America.
Among the laundry list of issues that Apec espoused in the statement included greater female participation in the economy and trade spheres; reform of the WTO; more border agency cooperation; structural reform and a bid to stem corruption and encourage more people to shift from the informal economy into more conventional jobs.
Analysts said that the gist of the final Apec statement, the result of protracted negotiation among the Asia-Pacific economies, was likely crafted before the November 5 election of Donald Trump as incoming US president with his deep scepticism of trade and foreign groupings. And it largely mirrors last year's wording when the US hosted the group in San Francisco.
But even small words can be the subject of protracted negotiating stand-offs, former trade officials said.
A view of cranes at China's state-owned Cosco Shipping Chancay port in Peru, which was inaugurated during the Apec Summit. Photo: Apec Peru/Handout via Reuters alt=A view of cranes at China's state-owned Cosco Shipping Chancay port in Peru, which was inaugurated during the Apec Summit. Photo: Apec Peru/Handout via Reuters>
"We acknowledge the importance of, and will continue to work to deliver a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive and predictable trade and investment environment," Saturday's statement said.
Larry Greenwood, a former US ambassador to Apec from 2000 to 2003, has watched - and helped to hammer out - the evolving statements, designed to set priorities, espouse principles and corral members in the same direction.
Greenwood said there used to be three adjectives to modify how the community framed "trade" at the concluding statement. In recent years, however, more than twice as many have appeared in final statements, largely in deference to the host.
"Every president has a new adjective to add," said Greenwood, now a senior adviser with the Bower Group Asia.
When a new adjective is proposed, this often sets off a debate by various countries highly sensitive to the smallest change.
At various times, the Chinese delegation has viewed "fair" as anti-Chinese and the American drafters resisted "free" amid concern over sensitivities by US trade unions, he said.
"So they added some more adjectives to water down "free" and "fair". That's why "open" is there," said Greenwood. "Eventually you find a compromise ... until another adjective is added."
Greenwood said he used to have a pneumonic device using the first letter of each adjective, so he could recite the phrase on cue. "But it's gotten too long."
Differences have also surfaced when some Apec members have pushed too aggressively for a proposed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, a concept initially proposed in 2004 by the Apec Business Advisory Council to liberalise trade throughout the region.
But the Biden administration has resisted any prominent mention given similar US opposition to trade liberalisation, even before Trump was re-elected.
When smaller countries host Apec, they often have to work particularly hard to balance conflicting, entrenched positions on the joint leaders' statement taken by such major powers as the US, China and Russia, said Kurt Tong, a former ambassador to Apec when the US hosted the grouping in 2011.
"I worked closely with officials from host governments like Vietnam who navigated these difficult waters successfully," said Tong, now a managing partner at the Asia Group consultancy.
"There is of course gamesmanship and last-minute negotiations, and I always expected not to sleep the night before the leaders' meeting."
The process has only gotten more difficult as the US-China stand-off has deepened, former trade officials said. And some years, the process has completely broken down, most notably in 2018.
"There's always the fear that the Apec leaders won't issue a statement, which happen during US-China disagreement," said Greenwood. "A lot was because they couldn't figure out the adjectives."
