Apec calls for enhanced free trade, climate action in final statement

The leaders of 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group called Saturday for enhanced free trade and greater connectivity, even as the 35-year-old organisation faces the prospect of an incoming US president deeply sceptical of its aims and many of the multilateral values it espouses.

A statement released at the end of weeklong meetings appeared to reference the November 5 election of Donald Trump indirectly without mentioning him by name, citing the increasingly challenging environment facing global trade and investment.

"Effective multilateral cooperation is even more important in this context," the group said. "We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the Asia-Pacific remains the world's most dynamic and interconnected region."

In its 19-point declaration, the group called for concerted action in tackling climate change, food and energy security, World Trade Organization reform and supply chain efficiency, mirroring goals seen in past years.

Supporters, however, say the strength of the informal organisation lies in its 270 annual working group meetings covering many nitty gritty issues that do not necessarily make compelling headlines but streamline trade, from customs facilitation to sustainable finance.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden reacts as he arrives for the family photo with (clockwise from top left) Vietnam's President Luong Cuong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Reuters

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would host the Apec summit in 2026, according to state-run CCTV, between South Korea's turn next year and Vietnam's in 2027.

"We look forward to working with all parties to deepen Asia-Pacific cooperation to the benefit of the peoples in the region," Xi said in making the announcement.

In an indication of differences in the ranks, however, a statement by the Peruvian chair referenced a debate behind closed doors over Russia and Ukraine and the situation in Gaza.

