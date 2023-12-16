APA (NASDAQ:APA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.25

APA Corporation's (NASDAQ:APA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 22nd of February. This means the annual payment will be 2.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

APA's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, APA's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

APA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. APA has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

APA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for APA that investors should take into consideration. Is APA not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

