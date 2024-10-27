ANZ Group flags around $130 million profit hit from Suncorp deal

(Reuters) -Australian lender ANZ Group said on Monday its 2024 second half profit will take a A$196 million ($129.63 million) hit after taxes due to impacts from the acquisition of Suncorp's banking business.

The hit to profit will result in a 2 basis point reduction to its level 2 common equity tier 1 capital - a measure of its spare cash - in its second half results.

The lender completed the $3.3 billion acquisition of insurer Suncorp's banking business earlier this year after receiving approval from the Australia's Federal Treasurer.

The approval was received after almost two years of scrutiny by financial regulators and treasury.

ANZ is expected to report its full-year results on November 8.

($1 = 1.5119 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)