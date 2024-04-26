Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Insights ...

Revenue: $1.1 billion in Q1 2024, flat versus prior year.

Operating EBITDA: Negative $17 million in Q1 2024, improved from prior year.

Cost Savings: $30 million realized in Q1, on track for $100 million target this year.

Free Cash Flow: Negative $145 million in Q1 2024; 2024 forecast excluding one-time items to be modestly positive.

Debt Management: Focus on paying down debt.

Franchise Network: Expansion in Q1 with new cities like Boston and Portland.

Luxury Segment Performance: Sotheby's International Realty brand saw close volume up 7% year-over-year in Q1.

Commission Splits: 80.04% in Q1, stable trend continues.

Pro Forma Financial Outlook: Illustrates EBITDA range of $500 million to $600 million in a more normal housing market scenario.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you doing differently now to help agents communicate their value to consumers, especially in light of negotiations or questions about commission rates? A: Ryan Schneider, CEO of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, highlighted the company's focus on leveraging its scale and experience, particularly in the luxury market, to share best practices across its brands. He mentioned the proactive settlement of litigation which has allowed the company to prepare for future buyer agreements and emphasized the potential benefits of buyer agency agreements in securing business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Are you seeing or considering the potential for lower producing agents to leave the industry? How does this affect profitability? A: Ryan Schneider acknowledged an industry-wide trend of lower producing agents leaving, which is not solely due to recent litigation or regulations but also the challenging market conditions. He expressed confidence that this would not significantly impact the company's economics due to the ongoing trend of top agents handling most transactions.

Story continues

Q: Can you discuss the guidance provided to system-wide tier agents on handling discussions about buy-side commissions? A: Ryan Schneider explained that while no market is fully operating like the future yet, about 20 states already use buyer agreements. Anywhere Real Estate is updating these agreements and training agents on value articulation and pricing. He sees this as an ongoing area of focus and opportunity for the company.

Q: What are your thoughts on consolidation in the real estate space, especially considering potential commission rate pressures? A: Ryan Schneider stated that consolidation is inevitable, driven by the scale benefits in technology, branding, and cost efficiency. He noted that current market uncertainties make immediate consolidation challenging but sees long-term benefits and opportunities for larger, well-equipped firms like Anywhere Real Estate.

Q: How do you plan to fund the $100 million in one-time payments this year, and what is included in your positive operating free cash flow guidance? A: Charlotte Simonelli, CFO, mentioned that these payments would likely be funded through a revolver due to their timing relative to cash flow generation. The guidance for modestly positive operating free cash flow excludes these one-time payments, reflecting normal business performance.

Q: Could you provide an update on the business trends for Cartus and its performance over the past couple of years? A: Charlotte Simonelli described Q1 as softer compared to the previous year, attributing it to reduced client initiations and macroeconomic factors affecting clients. She noted that Cartus' performance could quickly improve with better macro conditions, highlighting the cyclical nature of the business.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

