Anxious celebrities offered ‘cancel culture’ insurance

Celebrities who are worried that they might be “cancelled” will be able to take out insurance to deal with the consequences of a social media fallout.

Social media storms, which begin when a celebrity or public figure is perceived to have crossed a moral line, can be hugely damaging to lucrative careers.

The policy, which is provided by insurance company Samphire Risk, will give anxious high net-worth individuals access to a 24/7 help hotline in case they are attacked online.

It will also provide 60 days of crisis communications in the event of a cancellation, as well as providing protection from misinformation, blackmail and deepfake images.

Preventative measures, including monitoring, analysis and training, are also included.

The company, which is backed by Lloyd’s of London, says on its website that: “We truly understand what is needed to protect people and companies from ‘bad people doing bad things.’”

Mark Borkowski, a public relations boss who helped to design the policy, told the Financial Times that even just liking a tweet could “bring the whole world down on you”.

Mr Borkowski said: “There are a lot of anxious people. The cancel button is the new guillotine [and] one mistake is your epitaph. It’s too easy to take a position on things…without being thoughtful.”

But the PR boss said the product was not designed for those who have broken the law.

Other insurance policies for reputational damage are available, although this is the first to focus specifically on cancellation.

It comes as the fallout of the $400m (£320m) row between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni rumbles on, with Ms Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, reportedly requesting a gagging order to prevent more reputational damage.

Ms Lively has claimed in legal documents that she was sexually harassed by Mr Baldoni, which he strongly denies.

Other celebrities who have faced cancellation include comic writer Graham Linehan, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, and actor Johnny Depp.

Mr Linehan previously told The Telegraph that following a tweet he wrote in 2020, he had thoughts of suicide.

He had responded to the Women’s Institute on social media, saying “men aren’t women though”, leading to online LGBTQ+ outlet Pink News branding him a “bigot”.

Mr Linehan said in October 2023 that: “I was thinking, I could jump off that building. Would that be tall enough to kill me or would I just be crippled for life?”

But it is not only celebrities who have been affected by so-called “cancel culture”.

