Fed lowers key interest rate by another quarter point but forecasts slower pace of cuts

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate by another quarter percentage point Wednesday but forecast a significantly slower pace of rate cuts next year following a recent inflation pick-up and strong economic growth.

Officials now foresee just two rate cuts in 2025, down from the four they envisioned in September.

They also predicted sturdier growth, higher inflation and a more robust job market both this year and in 2025 – an outlook that appears to support fewer rate decreases.

President-elect Donald Trump’s vows to slap hefty tariffs on imports, restrict immigration and cut taxes could be at least partly informing officials’ vision of hotter inflation and growth next year, economists at Barclays and Goldman Sachs said.

Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the central bank isn’t making rate decisions based on uncertain policies, Fed officials could be accounting for Trump’s plans in their individual forecasts, the economists said.

“In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the (Fed) will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks,” the Fed said in a statement after a two-day meeting.

Previously, the Fed simply said, “In considering additional adjustments...” The change suggests officials will be more cautious as they determine when and how much to lower rates, a view that could spell fewer or smaller cuts.

What is the Fed interest rate now?

Wednesday’s decision marks the Fed’s third straight rate cut and brings its benchmark short-term rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The move is expected to reverberate through the financial system, lowering borrowing costs for credit cards, some mortgages and auto and other loans.

But it will also nudge down bank savings rates that are finally generating healthy returns.

Will the Fed lower interest rates in 2025?

Fed officials now estimate they’ll lower the federal funds rate by just half a percentage point next year to a range of 3.75% to 4%, according to their median estimate, half the percentage point in drops they projected in September. And they predict another two cuts in 2026, bringing the rate to about 3.4%, a half point higher than previously forecast.

The Fed also raised its estimate of the normal, or “neutral,” rate that neither spurs nor slows the economy from 2.9% to 3%, suggesting officials may not need to trim the key rate as much to get to neutral.

The Fed reduces interest rates to make loans cheaper and bolster a sagging economy. It raises rates to wrestle down inflation by increasing borrowing costs and cooling the economy.

