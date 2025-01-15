Annual UK house price growth accelerated in November – ONS

Annual house price growth accelerated to reach 3.3% in November, according to official figures.

The annual growth rate ticked up from 3.0% in October, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed.

This took the average UK property value in November to £290,000.

Average house prices increased in England to £306,000 (3.0% annual growth), in Wales to £219,000 (3.0%) and in Scotland to £195,000 (4.7%), in the 12 months to November 2024.

The average house price for Northern Ireland was £191,000 in the third quarter of 2024, up by 6.2% from the same period a year earlier.

The data was released as ONS figures also showed a surprise slowing in inflation.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.5% in December, from 2.6% in November, following expectations the rate would be unchanged.

The cost of Government borrowing eased on Wednesday morning as traders reacted to the latest economic data and hopes that mortgage rates will ease were also boosted.

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “With mortgage rates still elevated, all eyes will be on the Bank of England, with many hoping for a rate cut at the next meeting in February.

“This should spur sentiment in the market and will hopefully have a knock-on effect on mortgage rates. Many are expecting a few rate cuts throughout 2025, but the frequency will depend on inflation playing its part.”

(PA Graphics)

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said: “The surprise dip in inflation is some positive news for borrowers who will have been unsettled by the recent unrest in the gilt markets and what it may mean for mortgage rates.

“Although there may still be increases to come in the months ahead, the fall in inflation will firm up the hopes that the (Bank of England) Monetary Policy Committee will cut the base rate in February.”

Mr Hollingworth said the market has been less convinced that the Bank of England will cut rates as far and as quickly as had previously been expected, adding: “That has seen fixed rates edging higher before the end of the year, something that’s continued into the new year.

