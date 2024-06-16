Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.0% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Animalcare Group's shares on or after the 20th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.044 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Animalcare Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of UK£2.46. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Animalcare Group paid out 251% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Animalcare Group fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Animalcare Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 65% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Animalcare Group has delivered an average of 3.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Animalcare Group for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Animalcare Group's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Animalcare Group today.

In light of that, while Animalcare Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Animalcare Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

