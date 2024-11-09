ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

Total Revenue: $148.3 million, an increase of 13% over Q3 2023.

Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA: $35.1 million.

Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS: $1.34.

Cortrophin Gel Revenue: $52.6 million, up 77% over Q3 2023.

Generics Revenue: $78.2 million, an increase of 11% over Q3 2023.

Gross Margin: 60%, a decrease of 3.9 points from the prior year period.

Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $594 million to $602 million.

Full Year 2024 Cortrophin Gel Revenue Guidance: Raised to $196 million to $200 million.

Full Year 2024 Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA Guidance: Raised to $149 million to $153 million.

Full Year 2024 Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: Raised to $4.90 to $5.05.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) reported a 13% increase in total revenues for Q3 2024, reaching $148.3 million, driven by strong demand for Cortrophin Gel and generics.

The acquisition of Amera is expected to be transformative for the rare disease business, with anticipated synergies of $10 million in 2025.

Cortrophin Gel revenues increased by 77% year-over-year, with strong demand across multiple specialties, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

The company successfully launched five new generics in Q3 2024, contributing to the growth of the generics segment.

ANIP raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in continued business momentum and the integration of new assets from the Amera acquisition.

Negative Points

Non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 3.9 percentage points compared to the prior year, primarily due to unfavorable product mix.

Revenues from established brands and other segments decreased by 57% year-over-year, impacting overall revenue growth.

The integration of Amera and the transition of the sales team may pose challenges in maintaining momentum for new product promotions.

Increased non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses by 23% due to higher employment-related costs and investments in sales and marketing.

The company faces potential supply chain challenges related to the Amera acquisition, specifically concerning the supply of UTI.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the payer landscape for Cortrophin Gel and how it compares to AR Gel? Also, how much of your business is from practitioners moving away from AR Gel versus new to the category? Lastly, what's the outlook for new generic launches in 2025? A: We maintain strong relationships in the market access space, and the most impactful change next year will be the increased affordability for seniors due to the Medicare out-of-pocket cap. Our growth comes from both market and share growth, with new prescribers and those switching from competitors. For generics, we expect to continue a steady cadence of new launches, aiming for high single-digit to low double-digit growth.

