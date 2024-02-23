Anglo American Platinum Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Anglo American Platinum Limited (JSE:AMS), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of R125b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 10.0% to hit R49.53 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the twelve analysts covering Anglo American Platinum provided consensus estimates of R105.3b revenue in 2024, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.5% to R51.38. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of R108.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of R55.08 in 2024. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the R734 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Anglo American Platinum, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at R809 and the most bearish at R599 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Anglo American Platinum is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Anglo American Platinum's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 15% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Anglo American Platinum's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at R734, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

