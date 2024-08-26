Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Angling Direct (LON:ANG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Angling Direct is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = UK£1.3m ÷ (UK£60m - UK£9.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Angling Direct has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.8%.

See our latest analysis for Angling Direct

roce

In the above chart we have measured Angling Direct's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Angling Direct for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Angling Direct has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Angling Direct is utilizing 55% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Angling Direct's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 40% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Angling Direct, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.