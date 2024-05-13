Anglesey nuclear plant risks saddling taxpayers with £20bn bill

The Wylfa site has just been reacquired by the Government - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Plans for a large nuclear power station on the Welsh island of Anglesey risk being derailed by government rules that will add an estimated £20bn to the national debt, insiders have warned.

Efforts to develop a gigawatt-scale scheme at Wylfa are on the agenda this week as Andrew Bowie, the minister for energy security, meets representatives from the South Korean state nuclear company Kepco.

The company is among several thought to be in the running to build a plant at Wylfa, with a consortium that includes US nuclear giant Westinghouse also putting forward proposals.

But one senior industry source warned there were concerns about the willingness of ministers to sign off on such a large project ahead of the general election, with the next government expected to be saddled with challenging budgetary constraints.

They blamed accounting rules which will force the British state to add the project’s full cost to the national debt, even if it only holds a minority stake in the scheme.

This is owing to the Government’s position as the ultimate guarantor if the project goes wrong.

There are fears it could put ministers off from backing a scheme at the Wylfa site, which has just been reacquired by the Government.

No decisions about the potential project have been taken yet but the scheme’s budget is widely expected to be in the region of £20bn. Britain’s debt pile is currently 98.3pc of GDP, or almost £2.7 trillion, as high interest rates push up the cost of Government borrowing.

The industry source said: “The main barrier right now is that if you build gigawatt-scale units, you have to put them on the Government balance sheet.

“Whoever is in power after the next election is going to have to grapple with that balance sheet – and are they really going to do this?

“It is something that is being looked at now.”

Kepco was behind the construction of the United Arab Emirates’ first nuclear power plant for $24bn (£19bn), incurring only minor delays. The Barakah project has a capacity of 5.6 gigawatts.

At Wylfa, the South Koreans are expected to put forward a project proposal similar to the scheme in the UAE, where Kepco took an 18pc stake. The company’s meeting with ministers was first reported by the Financial Times.

Ministers have argued that building a fleet of new nuclear power stations is essential to the UK’s energy security and its ability to hit climate change targets, amid concerns about relying too heavily on fluctuating renewable energy sources.

They have advocated using a so-called regulatory asset base (Rab) model, where investors will gradually recoup the cost of building the scheme plus their returns via small levies that will be added to household bills.

The issue of how to classify a plant at Wylfa on government books was being discussed within Whitehall, the industry source said.

However, another insider criticised the accounting rules, warning: “This is critical national infrastructure for our energy security and net zero.

“We cannot let accounting rules stop us from making the decision that is right for the future of this country.”

Sizewell C was consolidated on the Government’s balance sheet following its investment in the project in November 2022.

A spokesman for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said that the value of the project had also been added to the state’s books, given its current role as a controlling shareholder.

Officials are currently trying to bring in private investment, with the Government aiming to reduce its stake over time from the current 50pc.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “We’ve ended the stop-start approach to nuclear with the biggest expansion in 70 years – and projects like Sizewell C will mean cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy in the long term.

“The accounting standards for Sizewell C do not affect what consumers will pay.

“As recognised by the National Audit Office, our funding model can deliver greater value for money by lowering the cost of financing construction, one of the biggest drivers of new nuclear project costs.

“It includes multiple mechanisms to protect consumers from taking on unacceptable levels of risk and we anticipate charges to be around just £1 a month on an average household bill.”