Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ANEKA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ANEKA), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = RM7.1m ÷ (RM217m - RM107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

So, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 27% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 49% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 38% over the last three years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

