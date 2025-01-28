Here are Andvari Associates’ Updates on CoStar Group (CSGP)

Andvari Associates, an investment management firm, released its fourth-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Andvari achieved a full-year performance of 13.3%, significantly surpassing the long-term market average, on an absolute basis. However, on a relative scale, the fund fell short of the market, which is disappointing. This underperformance can largely be attributed to the weaker performance of equity allocation. Additionally, the firm increased the overall allocation to fixed income for clients who are approaching or are at retirement age, which has also played a role. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Andvari Associates highlighted stocks like CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is an information, analytics, and online marketplace services provider for commercial and residential property markets. The one-month return of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was 6.77%, and its shares lost 10.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 27, 2024, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock closed at $76.44 per share with a market capitalization of $31.34 billion.

Andvari Associates stated the following regarding CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"During the last quarter of 2024, investors shifted their worries back again to interest rates and inflation. It now seems the Fed will not cut rates as much as the market was expecting back in August. As a result, three of our holdings most sensitive to rates-the cell tower REITs American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC), and real estate data group CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)-declined in the last quarter. These three were also down for the year: AMT at -12% while SBAC and CoStar each at -18%