GB News-backer Paul Marshall ‘unfit to own a newspaper’, claims Telegraph bidder

A rival bidder vying for control of The Telegraph claimed Sir Paul Marshall's social media activity made him an unfit owner - Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU

Billionaire hedge fund tycoon Sir Paul Marshall is “unfit to own a newspaper”, the US news executive leading a rival bid to buy The Telegraph has claimed.

Jeff Zucker, the former CNN boss who now runs investment vehicle RedBird IMI, criticised Sir Paul after he was accused of endorsing social media posts espousing “far-Right ideologies, Islamophobia, and conspiracy narratives”.

Both men have vied for control of The Telegraph in recent months, with RedBird IMI currently trying to push through an Abu-Dhabi-backed takeover of the newspaper and the Spectator magazine through a complex deal with the Barclay family.

Sir Paul is co-owner of the fledgling broadcaster GB News and the website UnHerd, while Mr Zucker was previously in charge of news coverage at the US broadcaster CNN.

Another potential bidder for The Telegraph is the Daily Mail and General Trust, owner of the Mail newspapers, the Metro and the i, which is controlled by Lord Rothermere.

Asked about his rivals on the News Agents podcast, Mr Zucker said: “With regard to other suitors for The Telegraph, I think you rightly raise the question… ‘OK, you’re opposed to this bid, then who is the right owner for The Telegraph?’

“We know that the previous owners, the Barclays, are not a viable option, we know that the owners of other newspaper groups like the Daily Mail Group or News UK aren’t viable on plurality grounds.

“And just last week your podcast exposed, finally, that Paul Marshall is unfit to own a newspaper.

“And that was clear from what your reporting last week exposed. We are clearly the best option for The Telegraph and the Spectator.”

A spokesman for Sir Paul declined to comment.

Jeff Zucker claimed other suitors' bids for control of The Telegraph and Spectator were not viable - REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The social media posts he “liked” on Twitter/X included ones that warned there had “never been a country that has remained peaceful with a sizeable Islamic presence” and that Muslim immigration was a form of “infiltration” that would lead to “the establishment of a totalitarian Islamic theocracy”, according to the charity Hope Not Hate.

Sir Paul has since insisted that the posts do not represent his views. He said he deleted them “to avoid further misunderstanding”.

In further comments to The News Agents, Mr Zucker also claimed that other opponents of RedBird’s attempted Telegraph takeover had misunderstood the deal.

The investment company’s backers include Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates, triggering concerns that it amounts to a takeover of a UK national newspaper by a foreign government.

But Mr Zucker claimed: “The reality is, the many people who I’ve spoken to who do begin to have a better understanding of who’s behind this and how it’s structured do come away with a much better feeling about what’s proposed here.”

It came as the US executive also claimed in the same podcast that Andrew Neil, the veteran journalist, had only turned against the takeover after being refused a job.

Mr Neil held talks about working with the potential new owners and even sought to install himself in a senior job, Mr Zucker claimed.

He said the former Sunday Times editor, who is currently chairman of The Spectator, was offered a role as chairman of an editorial board for The Spectator but had instead suggested he chair a combined board for the weekly magazine and The Telegraph.

Mr Zucker also alleged Mr Neil had suggested he act as a “shadow editor” of The Telegraph.

Mr Neil has strongly denied Mr Zucker’s claims.

Mr Zucker said: “This may come as a shock, but Andrew Neil is quite the hypocrite on this.

“Let’s be very clear here… The reality is that Andrew Neil was interested in working with us, until we didn’t have any interest in having him work with us.

“I proposed to him, after we met, that he be the chair of an editorial trust board for the Spectator. He said that was too small for him, because he already essentially had that role.

“But he did say to me that he’d be interested in being the chair of a combined editorial trust board for The Telegraph and The Spectator, and suggested that, in that role, he could also act as a shadow editor of The Telegraph, because he felt the newspaper needed one.

“He also wanted to know how much such a role would pay. We said ‘no thanks’ – and ever since that day he’s been one of our most vocal critics.

“So please, give me a break with the hypocrisy.”

Andrew Neil is one of the most prominent critics of the proposed takeover - JEFF GILBERT

RedBird IMI has positioned itself to take control of The Telegraph in a complex £1.2bn debt deal with the Barclay family which values the company at £600m.

However, the proposed takeover is currently in limbo pending investigations by Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The Barclay family remain owners of The Telegraph but are barred by law from exercising any control.

Mr Neil has emerged as one of the most prominent critics of the takeover, branding it “absurd” and calling on ministers to step in.

In a statement provided to The News Agents, Mr Neil forcefully denied Mr Zucker’s claims on Friday.

He said: “Mr Zucker’s memory is playing tricks on him. He never offered me chair of a Spectator editorial trust.

“I said I’d rather walk than take such a diminution in my current role. That was on January 3 and ended the matter. He’s never been in touch since.

“At no stage did I ever suggest I should chair a combined Telegraph/Spectator trust.

“Why would I? I have no interest in a role solely designed to give Mr Zucker editorial credibility, which he lacks.”

He also said he had never sought the role of “shadow editor” of The Telegraph.

“I have never heard such a phrase and have no idea what it means,” Mr Neil said, adding it was “yet more proof he [Mr Zucker] hasn’t a clue about UK publishing and is merely a frontman for his UAE bankrollers”.

Mr Neil dismissed the claim he had asked about his potential pay as “a lie”.

The war of words comes after more than 100 MPs publicly backed calls for Parliament to block the takeover of The Telegraph, calling it a “dangerous Rubicon” that must not be crossed.

In a letter to Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, they called on Rishi Sunak to support a legislative proposal that would allow MPs and peers to veto the purchase of UK news media outlets by a foreign state.

The change is being put forward in the form of an amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, tabled by Tory peer Baroness Stowell.

It is expected to come before the House of Lords next week and, if passed, would be heard by MPs in the Commons later.

The Prime Minister’s position remains unclear.

An explanatory note to the amendment reads: “This amendment would prevent the acquisition of a UK news media organisation by a foreign power without the approval of both Houses of Parliament.”

Ms Stowell is a former Tory leader of the Lords. Lord Robertson, the Labour former defence secretary who also headed up Nato, is among those who have signed the amendment.