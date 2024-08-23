‘Time has come’ for rate cuts, hints Fed as Bailey hails faster fall in inflation

Andrew Bailey and Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming this afternoon - Natalie Behring/Bloomberg

Jerome Powell has given his strongest hint yet that the US will start cutting interest rates next month amid hopes that inflation is finally under control across the West.

The Federal Reserve chairman indicated that he will be able to reduce borrowing costs from their current level of 5.5pc in a boost for the global economy. It came as Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, suggested that British inflation is also falling faster than feared.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole economic conference in Wyoming, Mr Powell said: “The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.

“Four and a half years after Covid 19’s arrival, the worst of the pandemic-related economic distortions are fading.

”Inflation has declined significantly. The labour market is no longer overheated, and conditions are now less tight than those that prevailed before the pandemic.”

It raises the prospect of more rapid rate falls across the Western world as the battle against the cost of living crisis edges close to completion.

Mr Powell appeared to promise bold action to support the economy.

He said: “We will do everything we can to support a strong labour market as we make further progress toward price stability.”

The chairman of the world’s most powerful central bank also pushed back against fears of a recession, which had briefly taken hold in markets at the start of the month when a run of weak economic data followed the Fed’s decision to hold rates.

Noting that the Fed’s job is to keep both inflation and unemployment low, Mr Powell said: “Overall, the economy continues to grow at a solid pace. But the inflation and labour market data show an evolving situation. The upside risks to inflation have diminished. And the downside risks to employment have increased.”

His comments triggered a small rise in stock markets and sent the dollar down against the pound. Sterling rose as much as 1pc to $1.32.

Traders in financial markets ramped up bets of a rate cut, anticipating at least a move of 0.25 percentage points from the Fed, and potentially a double cut to take rates to 5pc.

Speaking shortly after the Fed chairman, Mr Bailey said that “persistent” factors keeping price rises high “appear to be smaller than we expected”.

Mr Bailey’s comments raise the possibility that the Monetary Policy Committee may be able to follow August’s rate cut with more reductions in borrowing costs.

That would be good news for mortgage borrowers who currently face an average interest rate of 4.8pc on new loans, up from a low of 1.5pc in late 2021.

“We are seeing a lower level of inflation persistence than we expected a year ago. But, we need to be cautious because the job is not completed – we are not yet back to target on a sustained basis,” Mr Bailey said, almost a month after cutting rates for the first time in four years, from 5.25pc to 5pc.

“Recent experience leads me to be cautiously optimistic that inflation expectations are better anchored as a result of the regimes we have in place. The second round inflation effects appear to be smaller than we expected. But it is too early to declare victory.”

Previously the Governor and other Bank officials had raised concerns that rising wages and stubborn increases in services prices threaten to keep inflation above the 2pc target in the years to come.

Inflation fell to the 2pc target in May and June, but edged up to 2.2pc in July and is expected to rise a little further later in the year on higher energy prices.

Mr Bailey’s comments come amid heightened concern that significant pay rises offered to strikers, and to public sector workers more broadly, are embedding higher costs in Britain’s jobs market.

Alongside a 10pc rise in the energy price cap, higher pay packets raised fears of reigniting the inflation crisis.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has paved the way for tax rises to fund spending including on pay rises, telling the Telegraph this week she was “shocked” by the state of the public finances left by the Conservatives.

06:04 PM BST

06:03 PM BST

Microsoft wants security tech firms to agree ‘concrete steps’ after CrowdStrike outage

Microsoft is stepping up plans to improve the resilience of Windows and protect customers’ critical IT infrastructure after a botched update by CrowdStrike caused a global IT meltdown.

The company said it would host a summit in September of “key partners who deliver endpoint security technologies” to “discuss concrete steps we will all take”. It will also invite government representatives.

The software giant said:

The CrowdStrike outage in July 2024 presents important lessons for us to apply as an ecosystem. Our discussions will focus on improving security and safe deployment practices, designing systems for resiliency and working together as a thriving community of partners to best serve customers now, and in the future.

The outage occurred after CrowdStrike issued an update containing faulty code to its Falcon cyber defence software, which rendered Windows PCs and servers using it inoperable.

In a statement on its website, CrowdStrike said that it apologised “unreservedly” for the outage.

The 'blue screen of death' at Delhi International airport on July 19 - Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

05:43 PM BST

European shares end higher as Powell backs September rate cuts

Europe’s Stoxx 600 ended near session-highs amid broad-based gains on Friday, after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stated that “the time has come” to reduce interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.5pc to its highest level in over three weeks and clocking a weekly advance for the third straight week.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said:

The jury is still out if the Fed can successfully manage the risks to both sides of their dual mandate [to deliver stable prices and maximum sustainable employment]. However, Chairman Powell could not be more clear – ‘the time has come for policy to adjust’.

Most European stock exchanges clocked gains, with Germany’s benchmark touching one-month highs, while the Spanish bourse scaled an over two-month high.

The tech sub-index lagged the broad rally, falling 0.6pc, bogged down by 1.7pc fall in Dutch firm ASML.

05:21 PM BST

World shares up and bond yields dip after Fed signals lower rates

World shares gained today, just shy of all-time highs, while the dollar languished around one-year lows after a speech by the world’s most powerful central banker confirmed that America would soon begin interest rate cuts.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said “the time has come” to cut interest rates as rising risks to the job market left no room for further weakness and inflation was in reach of the Fed’s 2pc target, offering an explicit endorsement of an imminent policy easing.

Carl Ludwigson, Managing Director at Bel Air Investment Advisors, said:

Powell gave the market just enough dovishness to support the market while avoiding the potential pitfall of inducing fear.

On Wall Street, the the S&P 500 gained as much as 1.3pc, the Dow Jones rose as much as 1.2pc, and the Nasdaq Composite gained as much as 1.8pc.

Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.5pc.

That left MSCI’s all country world index up 0.8pc, and with early August’s turmoil in the rear view mirror, it is now trading near its mid-July all-time peak.

US Treasury yields fell after Mr Powell’s remarks.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, right, pictured today with Andrew Bailey - Natalie Behring/Bloomberg

05:00 PM BST

The ‘Powell pivot’ is here as Fed gives market what it craved

The Fed has now pivoted in a move that gives tthe market clarity on when rate cuts will begin, analysts have said.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said:

The “Powell pivot” is here, as the Fed has now firmly turned dovish. He said ‘the time has come for policy to adjust’ and that was all the market wanted to hear, as cuts are now coming in September and we will likely see multiple over the coming months. What changed? Inflation was the big worry for the longest time, but that is no longer an issue, as he sees a path to 2pc inflation coming. A weakening labor market is now firmly in his sights and cuts will likely help to stabilise there.

Bret Kenwell, at eToro, said:

Fed Chair Powell delivered the one item that investors were looking for in his Jackson Hole remarks today — clarity on rate cuts. When it comes to timing, it’s nearly impossible for the Fed to thread the needle. They will either appear to cut rates too early and risk a reflationary response or will seemingly cut too late and risk a breakdown in the labor market. This is the reality of being data-dependent. Some investors may have hoped for clarity as it pertains to the size of rate cuts, but that was always going to be a long shot. Ultimately, Chair Powell delivered what the market was craving, which was certainty regarding the Fed’s monetary policy moving forward, opening the door to the first rate cut in more than four years.

04:55 PM BST

Footsie closes on strong day for world markets

The FTSE 100 closed up amid a boost for world markets by comments by Jerome Powell. The Fed chief made clear that the US central bank was ready to cut interest rates, giving investors extra confidence was headed for a so-called “soft landing”.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.5pc, with the biggest riser being JD Sports, up 5.2pc. It was followed by retailer B&M, up 3.1pc.

At the other end of the market, aerospace company Melrose Industries fell 7.1pc and accounting software producer Sage fell 2pc.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose 0.4pc.

Top riser was tech VC company Molten Ventures, up 3.7pc, followed by property company Hammerson, up 3.4pc. Engineering firm Renishaw was the biggest faller, down 3pc, followed by recruiter Hayes, down 2.2pc.

04:40 PM BST

Sterling rose to its highest in more than two years after Powell signal on rates

Sterling rose to its highest in more than two years and the dollar dropped this afternoon. It came after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gave an unambiguous signal that the long-anticipated US interest rate cut would come next month.

At his keynote speech to the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Mr Powell said “the time has come for policy to adjust”, given that inflation risks have diminished and dangers to employment have increased.

Traders on Friday continued to bet on a quarter percentage point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, but after Powell’s remarks priced in about a one-in-three chance of a bigger half point cut, up from a little more than a one-in-four probability earlier.

Sterling climbed to a more than two-year high against the dollar as Mr Powell’s comments dovetailed with signs of strength in the UK economy.

The pound was up 0.83pc at $1.3197, touching its highest since late March 2022. It surpassed a previous 13-month high of $1.3144.

Aiding the move was a survey that showed British consumer confidence held at an almost three-year high in August, adding to positive signals in the wider economy.

A television, displaying Jerome Powell speaking at the Jackson Hole symposium, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange today - Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

04:34 PM BST

‘Royal Mail’s performance hasn’t been good enough’, says Ofcom

Ofcom has vowed to hold Royal Mail to account over its delivery speed (which we reported on earlier today). In a statement, the regulator said:

Royal Mail’s performance hasn’t been good enough. Last year, we fined the company and we’re currently investigating its latest failure to hit its annual delivery targets. We’ve been pressing the company on what it’s doing to turn things around. Royal Mail recently published an update on its improvement plans. It’s made some progress recently, but there’s still more to do. We’ll continue to hold Royal Mail to account, and take action on behalf of its customers.

Royal Mail chief operating officer, Alistair Cochrane, said:

Delivering a high quality of service continues to be our top priority and I am pleased this ongoing focus has ensured improvements ... We know there is more to do and will continue on this path, enacting steady changes to our operational model to bring long-term improvements to our quality of service.

04:24 PM BST

Mike Lynch ‘drove an unwavering focus in everything he did’, says Darktrace chief

The chief executive of Darktrace, Poppy Gustafsson, has paid tribute to Mike Lynch, the company’s founding investor, after his body was found after a tragic yacht accident off the coast of Sicily. Matthew Field reports:

“Without Mike, there would be no Darktrace, we owe him so much,” she said. “Mike drove an unwavering focus in everything he did. He was binary: there was no half Mike. His intelligence was, to me, what a galaxy is to a planet. That intelligence was intimidating. “You do not build great businesses by being reasonable. Mike was demanding, relentless and expected the highest of standards. But there was a gentle side to him too... as a very young girl, my daughter was drawn to him, and I can remember Mike patiently walking around the garden with her as she explained in comprehensive detail the specifics of loom bands. “The best advice I have ever received was from Mike. In fact, probably the top five best pieces of advice I have ever received were from Mike.” The Darktrace executive had known Mr Lynch for many years, working alongside him at Autonomy before taking up a role leading the cyber security company he later launched in 2013, which is now worth £4bn. In a post on LinkedIn, Ms Gustafsson also paid tribute to Stephen Chamberlain, the company’s former chief financial officer, after he was killed separately in a car accident last weekend. Ms Gustafsson wrote of Mr Chamberlain: “He will be remembered for his friendship and his kindness. He was an open-hearted man with a generous soul. I will miss him desperately.” Just weeks earlier, Mr Lynch and Mr Chamberlain had walked free from a US court room after being acquitted of fraud charges relating to their roles in the 2011 sale of Autonomy. The Darktrace chief executive said: “So many brilliant people have died, with so much still left for them to do... At a time when both Mike and Steve were so recently acquitted, it feels too cruel. But also, such a relief to know that they died with the world knowing their innocence.

Mike Lynch, pictured in 2010 - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

04:21 PM BST

Stock markets strengthened after Powell speech

Global markets have reacted favourably to Jerome Powell’s comments this afternoon, which are being seen as a declaration of victory over the outbreak of inflation that rattled the economy at the start of the pandemic.

The MSCI World index - a gauge of global stocks - is up 1.2pc today, while the S&P 500 is up 1.1pc. The Dow Jones average of 30 leading companies is up 1.2pc, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 1.3pc.

The fast rise in prices led the Fed to increase its benchmark policy rate from the near-zero level to the current range, which is the highest in a quarter of a century.

It has been held there for more than a year even as the economy defied frequent predictions of recession, inflation fell, and economic growth continued - the makings of a textbook “soft landing”, with the endgame of rate cuts now set to begin.

His comments largely cement a decision the Fed has telegraphed through earlier comments and a readout of the central bank’s July meeting which said a “vast majority” of policymakers agreed rate cuts likely would begin next month.

But his emphatic language has now put beyond doubt that the Fed is opening a new chapter in monetary policy.

04:13 PM BST

Andrew Bailey raises hopes of more rapid interest rate cuts

Andrew Bailey raised hopes this afternoon of more rapid interest rate cuts for millions of mortgage holders as he said inflation appears to be fading more quickly than feared.

The Governor of the Bank of England said the “persistent” factors keeping price rises high “appear to be smaller than we expected”, raising the possibility that he may be able to follow last month’s rate cut with more reductions in borrowing costs.

“We are seeing a lower level of inflation persistence than we expected a year ago. But, we need to be cautious because the job is not completed – we are not yet back to target on a sustained basis,” he said at the Jackson Hole conference, a month after cutting rates for the first time in four years, from 5.25pc to 5pc.

04:01 PM BST

British Steel to axe thousands of jobs despite £600m taxpayer handout

British Steel is preparing to shut its blast furnaces in Scunthorpe by Christmas, putting 2,500 jobs at risk. Szu Ping Chan and Jonathan Leake report:

It is understood the Chinese-owned company is in talks with the Government over plans to cut imports of the coking coal needed for its steel blast furnaces in October, almost two years earlier than initially planned. The 3m tonnes of steel currently produced by the furnaces would potentially be replaced by steel imported from China. It could mean Labour presiding over the end of UK steel production – an industry whose unions played a key role in the party’s history and evolution. Jingye and British Steel are also asking ministers for £600m in taxpayer cash as part of a green turnaround plan. British Steel had originally committed to keep the blast furnaces open while a new, more efficient electric-arc furnace was built in Teesside. This would have created around 500 new jobs and kept steelmaking continuously in the UK while the old Scunthorpe furnaces were shut down and a second electric-arc furnace built in its place. Instead, British Steel, which has previously warned is losing £1m per day, has asked the Government to allow it to replace the “virgin steel” steel made at Scunthrope with three million tonnes of Chinese imports that will allow its rolling mills in Teesside and Skinningrove in the UK to keep running.

Read the full story...

the British Steel works in Scunthorpe, 2019 - Scott Heppell/Reuters

03:53 PM BST

Commodities rally on softer dollar

Commodities have been boosted as a result of investors now expecting larger Fed rate cuts, according to Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst at online trading platform IG. HE said:

The drop in the US dollar basket [a measure of the dollar gainst a selection of other currencies] to levels last traded in December 2023 [as a result of Jerome Powell’s speech] has made commodities cheaper to buy with metals such as gold, silver and copper rallying by between 1pc and 2pc. Worries about a breakdown in ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, which wants to keep its troops in the Gaza strip, have helped the oil price to rise by around 2pc and regain some of this week’s losses. Still the oil price ends the week in negative territory.

03:50 PM BST

Half point rate cuts ‘could come quickly’ if US labour market weakens

The Fed could make half a percentage point cuts to interest rates if the labour market continues to weaken, according to Steve Englander, head of global foreign exchange research and macro strategy at Standard Chartered. He said:

I think the markets’ reaction, which has been the dollar a bit weaker, bond yields a bit lower, is about right. It’s not like he said: “Yeah, were going to do three [half point cuts] to begin the easing cycle.” What he did was very much focus on the fact that the inflation target is in sight, that they are worried about the labour market, saying that the labour market doesn’t have to weaken any further. So, implicitly, it opens the door to [half point cuts] at some point without giving a timetable for it. We still don’t think [a half point cut] is going to be the first move, but it could come quickly if the labour market continues to weaken.”

03:40 PM BST

S&P 500 nears record high as Powell signals imminent rate cut

Wall Street’s stock indexes jumped thus afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 index nearing a record high, after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said “the time has come” to reduce interest rates.

At a highly anticipated annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Mr Powell endorsed imminent policy easing citing risks in the job market and inflation coming within reach of the Fed’s 2pc target.

The S&P 500 extended early gains and was less than 1pc away from surpassing a record high clinched in July, after falling as much as 9.7pc from that level earlier this month.

Megacap growth names such as Meta and Amazon climbed around 1pc each, boosting the index, while chip stocks such as Nvidia and Broadcom rose more than 3pc each.

The S&P 500 is up 1pc, the Dow is up 0.9pc, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 1.4pc.

The three indexes were on track for their second straight week of gains.

All S&P 500 sectors advanced, led by a 1.4pc rise in technology stocks, while the Philadelphia chip index advanced 2.2pc.

03:37 PM BST

Bond yields drop after Powell speech

Bond yields have fallen this afternoon after Jerome Powell delivered a dovish speech signalling interest rate cuts.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds fell to 2.82pc from 2.86pc yesterday.

UK 10-year gilts fell to 0.93pc from 2.96pc yesterday. Meanwhile, the euro zone benchmark - Germany’s 10-year bonds - fell to 2.24pc from 2.25pc yesterday.

03:31 PM BST

Fed chief gave ‘unmistakably dovish speech’ that hints at big cut, says economist

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics, says that the speech today was ‘unmistakably dovish’ and hints at the potential for a half a percentage point cut.

He said:

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tone at Jackson Hole today and pledge to do “everything we can to support a strong labour market” implies that a [half point] cut could be on the table at the September meeting, although such a move might require a further rise in the unemployment rate in the August Employment Report, which we judge to be unlikely. In an unmistakably dovish speech, Powell focused on the near-term outlook for policy in the context of the recent weak July Employment Report. While Powell noted that “rising unemployment has not been the result of elevated layoffs, as is typically the case in an economic downturn”, he stressed that “the cooling in labor market conditions is unmistakable” and that “we do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions”. Recognising the risks of a further rise in the unemployment rate, Powell noted that the “current level of our policy rate gives us ample room to respond” and that “we will do everything we can to support a strong labour market”. Given that the July meeting minutes released this week explicitly mentioned the potential for a [quarter point] cut, the lack of any guidance on the size of the move next month suggests that Powell is keeping his options open, simply noting that the “pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.” We continue to think that temporary factors pushed up the unemployment rate in July, which leaves scope for it to stabilise or even drop back in August, and should mean that the Fed remains comfortable with a [quarter point] cut. If the unemployment rate instead rises further, then the Fed would likely respond with a [half point] cut at the 17th-18th September policy meeting ... There was little to guide us on the path of policy beyond the next meeting, although the dovish tone today suggests that our forecast of 25 bp cuts at each meeting is perhaps the least we can expect.

03:25 PM BST

Stock markets rise on Powell steer

US markets have jumped on the news of Jerome Powell’s speech, The S&P 500 is up 0.9pc, Nasdaq is up by 1.4pc and the Dow Jones is up 0.8pc.

The speech has given some reassurance to European markets, with the FTSE 250, the German Dax and French Cac 40 rising sharply after the remarks were released. The FTSE 100 also rose and is up 0.4pc currently.

03:19 PM BST

Dollar drops agains the pound after hint of US rate cuts

The dollar is down 0.6pc this afternoon, mostly after comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that hinted at multiple interest rate cuts in the pipeline.

The US currency also fell against the euro and is down 0.4pc.

03:15 PM BST

US rate cuts could hurt Trump

A rate cut in mid-September, coming less than two months before the presidential election, could bring some unwelcome political heat on the Fed, which seeks to avoid becoming entangled in election-year politics.

Former President Donald Trump has argued that the Fed shouldn’t cut rates so close to an election.

But Mr Powell has repeatedly underscored that the central bank would make its rate decisions based purely on economic data, without regard to the political calendar.

In what amounted to a claim of victory, Powell noted in his speech this afternoon that the Fed had succeeded in conquering high inflation without causing a recession or a sharp rise in the unemployment rate, which many economists had long predicted.

Donald Trump speaks at the US-Mexico border south of Sierra Vista, Arizona, yesterday - Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

03:14 PM BST

Fed chair hints at multiple rate cuts

The Federal Reserve is ready to start cutting its key interest rate from its current 23-year high, chairman Jerome Powell this afternoon.

Mr Powell did not say when rate cuts would begin or how large they might be, but the Fed is widely expected to announce a modest quarter-point cut in its benchmark rate when it meets in mid-September.

“The time has come for policy to adjust,” Powell said in his keynote speech at the Fed’s annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

His reference to multiple rate cuts was the only hint that a series of reductions is likely, as economists have forecast. Mr Powell emphasised that inflation, after the worst price spike in four decades inflicted pain on millions of households, appears largely under control:

“My confidence has grown,” he said, “that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2pc.”

According to the Fed’s preferred measure, inflation fell to 2.5pc last month, far below its peak of 7.1pc two years ago and only slightly above the central bank’s 2pc target level.

The Fed chairman also said that rate cuts should maintain the economy’s growth and sustain hiring, which slowed last month. Continued growth could boost vice president Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, even as most Americans say they are dissatisfied with the Biden-Harris administration’s economic record, largely because average prices remain far above where they were before the pandemic.

“We will do everything we can,” Powell said, “to support a strong labour market as we make further progress toward price stability.”

By cutting rates, he said, “there is good reason to think that the economy will get back to 2pc inflation while maintaining a strong labour market.”

03:06 PM BST

Jerome Powell says time has come for change of monetary policy

The US Fed chief Jerome Powell is currently delivering a much-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole. In a copy of the speech issued by the Fed, he is telling deligates:

Overall, the economy continues to grow at a solid pace. But the inflation and labor market data show an evolving situation. The upside risks to inflation have diminished. And the downside risks to employment have increased. As we highlighted in our last FOMC statement, we are attentive to the risks to both sides of our dual mandate. The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.

03:04 PM BST

Deliveroo primes drivers to photograph restaurant menus amid price row

Deliveroo is considering asking its delivery drivers to photograph restaurant menus on collection amid fears eateries are charging customers too much for takeaways. Hannah Boland reports:

The food delivery company recently updated its policy to state that riders may be required to capture “a requested image, such as a restaurant menu, while attending a partner location”. The updated terms, first reported by The Grocer, said delivery drivers could be paid for providing the images if they were of suitable quality. However, Deliveroo said the change was aimed at potentially checking prices in future, as it stressed that riders were not currently being asked to photograph restaurant menus. Yet the groundwork for such a policy comes amid growing scrutiny of restaurants and supermarkets that are allegedly increasing prices for items sold on Deliveroo or other platforms.

Read the full story...

02:52 PM BST

China and UK must be able to talk frankly and cooperate, Starmer tells Xi

Sir Keir Starmer told Chinese president Xi Jinping today that Britain and China must be able to talk frankly about their disagreements and also pursue closer economic ties and work together on global issues.

Mr Xi told Sir Keir during a phone call that he hoped Britain would “look at China objectively and rationally”, the Chinese official news agency Xinhua said.

Sir Keir’s office said the two leaders had discussed areas of collaboration including trade, the economy and education, and agreed that as permanent members of the UN Security Council they should work closely on global security and climate change.

It added:

The prime minister added that he hoped the leaders would be able to have open, frank and honest discussions to address and understand areas of disagreement when necessary, such as Hong Kong, Russia’s war in Ukraine and human rights.

Chinese state media said the call had been requested by Britain, and that Mr Xi and Sir Keir had discussed stepping up cooperation in finance, the green economy and artificial intelligence.

Sir Keir’s administration has said it plans an audit of Britain’s relationship with China to understand and respond to the challenges and opportunities Beijing poses.

Ties between Britain and China have in recent years been strained over Hong Kong, British accusations of rights abuses, and concerns about Chinese firms’ involvement in providing critical infrastructure.

02:47 PM BST

Powell expected to pour water on ‘jumbo’ rate cut expectations, says analyst

Investors have been on tenterhooks all week ahead of Jerome Powell’s address at the annual symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this afternoon.

Mr Powell has already indicated that a reduction could come as soon as September, but traders want to hear fresh signals from the Fed chief following a slew of data that raised recession fears and rocked the markets earlier this month.

The Fed has kept its rates at a 23-year high after raising them in efforts to combat inflation, which has cooled, while central banks in Europe have started to cut theirs.

Speculation is rife about how big, or small, the first US cut might be. Most analysts expect a reduction of a quarter percentage point but some traders hope for as much as half a point.

“For investors, the big question is to what extent Powell validates expectations for a September rate cut, and whether he offers any indication of how big any rate cut might be,” said a Deutsche Bank note.

Mr Powell’s speech comes after three Fed officials said they wanted to see more data before agreeing to a rate cut.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said Mr Powell “is expected to douse the jumbo rate cut expectations because there is no reason for the Fed to start cutting the interest rates by big chunks in the absence of a severe economic slowdown, market stress, or a crisis.”

02:42 PM BST

Wall Street climbs ahead of speech by Fed chief Powell

Stocks are climbing on Wall Street, but the market’s focus is 2,000 miles to the west, where the head of the Federal Reserve is about to give a highly anticipated speech about interest rates.

The S&P 500 is 0.7pc higher Friday, less than a half hour before Fed chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at a conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.5pc, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.9pc. Treasury yields areholding steady. They have pulled back sharply since April on expectations the Fed is about to start cutting its main interest rate for the first time since 2020.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell heads into the opening dinner in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last night - Ann Saphir/Reuters

02:36 PM BST

French bank quits London Metal Exchange trading floor as ‘open outcry’ trading faces extinction

Societe Generale is quitting the London Metal Exchange’s trading floor in a move that raises questions over the future of old-style “open-outcry” trading.

Bloomberg reported that the bank will continue to be a member of the exchange but will stop using the traditional trading floor from August 27.

That will leave just seven members on the floor, known for its hand-signaled trades and red leather seating in a City dominated by electronic trading.

Exchanges such as the LSE and London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange (now ICE Futures) abandoned open outcry trading decades ago.

The London Metal Exchange said Societe Generale is “a long-standing and well-respected LME member” and that it looked forward to continuing to work with the bank.

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, 2018 - Simon Dawson/Reuters

02:09 PM BST

US central banker shifts view on interest rates

An American interest rate setter has shifted his view on the scale of interest rate cuts needed by the world’s largest economy.

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told CNBC:

It may be appropriate to pull forward our first rate move.

Bloomberg reported that, when asked if he favours more than one cut this year, he said: “It is in play ... You can’t ignore the data ... The data has come in in a way which would suggest that it’s going to be appropriate ...”

01:46 PM BST

Traders turn to Jackson Hole for steer on rates

Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, is due to speak at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole research conference at 3pm (BST) and traders will tune in to gauge by how much US borrowing costs could go lower in the near term.

Markets are now pricing in a 74pc chance of the Fed cutting rates by a quarter percentage points at its September meeting, the CME FedWatch tool showed, with traders backing away from bets on a big half point cut.

Overall, they see combined one percentage point rate cut over the next three meetings, although some analysts think markets are being far too aggressive and could be disappointed if Mr Powell is cautious.

Orla Garvey, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said:

I wouldn’t expect Powell to even allude to a [quarter percentage point] cut versus [half point] in terms of what might come in September. But if he’s perceived as being dovish, that is very supportive for the broader markets and could lead to more curve steepening in the US because the data has been losing momentum for quite a while now and it hasn’t been acknowledged by the market and the Fed.

Jerome Powel arrives to a dinner at the Jackson Lake Lodge yesterday - Natalie Behring/Bloomberg

01:44 PM BST

Dollar slips against yen and pound ahead of Powell’s speech

The dollar slipped against the yen and the pound on Friday as traders geared up for Federal Reserve chairman’s Jerome Powell’s speech this afternoon and they mulled the future direction of Japanese interest rates.

Central bankers will be key in setting the tone for financial markets over the coming days as a gathering of the world’s most influential monetary policymakers gets under way in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Japan’s yen rose 0.3pc, after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed his resolve to raise rates if inflation stayed on course to sustainably hit the 2pc target.

Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC, said:

[Mr Ueda’s] comments suggest that market turbulence won’t deter the BOJ from considering more rate hikes in the future even if the next move isn’t imminent. As long as the move in the dollar-yen is orderly and gradual, this should not rattle global markets as much as it did earlier this month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus six major peers, was a touch softer today. The index is headed for fifth straight week of losses.

01:36 PM BST

Royal Mail misses watchdog’s delivery targets despite small improvements

The postal service made small improvements in delivery times for the first quarter of financial year, but said there is “more to do”.

Royal Mail delivered less than 80pc of first class post on time in the quarter, it said today, missing its delivery targets set by the communications watchdog.

The company said 79.1pc of first class mail arrived within one working day in the three months to June 30.

It represents another quarter in which Royal Mail has missed its delivery targets set by Ofcom.

Under the communications watchdog’s rules, 93pc of first class mail must be delivered within the timeframe, excluding Christmas.

Royal Mail said 93.5pc of first class letters arrived within two days, a small improvement on the same period last year, when 91.6pc of first class post was delivered in the timeframe.

Royal Mail also missed its 98.5pc target of second class post being delivered in three days, delivering only 94.1pc on time.

In May, Ofcom said it was investigating the postal service for missing its delivery time targets for the year to March 2024.

The watchdog fined the company £5.6m for failing to meet its first and second class delivery targets in the financial year ending March 2023.

Royal Mail said it has taken steps to improve its delivery time, including employing more permanent staff, bringing in new rules to cut down on sick days and improving retention.

It has also established a so-called quality control centre to manage disruptions.

A Royal Mail worker loads vans at a delivery office in Tonbridge in May - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters

01:30 PM BST

Ofwat: Thames Water must appoint an independent monitor until credit rating is sorted

Water regulator Ofwat has confirmed that stricken Thames Water must appoint an independent monitor to oversee its progress until its credit rating is restored.

Thames Water must also build a business plan to turn around its performance and work towards an equity raise - meaning securing investment - as part of the regulator’s requirements.

The country’s biggest water supplier breached its licence agreements after losing its “investment-grade” credit ratings, which indicates whether its debt is of good or bad quality, and meaning it is even harder for the firm to borrow money.

It must now meet the commitments set by the regulator until it regains two investment-grade credit ratings.

Thames Water is in the grip of a funding crisis having built up more than £15 billion of debt, and with only enough money to continue trading until the end of May 2025.

Thames has been approached for comment.

Thames Water vans parked in London last month - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:12 PM BST

Bank of England will cut rates by more than expected, says asset manager

One of Britain’s biggest asset managers has increased its bets that the Bank of England will make more interest rate cuts that traders expect.

Matt Amis, an investment director at the £506bn asset manager abrdn, told Bloomberg that swap traders have misjudged the UK interest rate outlook.

Investors are betting that while the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will cut rates to just above 3pc and 2pc respectively over the next two years, the Bank of England will settle higher at around 3.5pc.

But Mr Amis said the Bank of England’s rate will be closer to that in the US and Europe.

He said: “On a cross-market basis, this is probably the most overweight gilts we’ve been in the last 12 to 18 months.

“The Bank of England is mispriced versus the Fed and the ECB.”

11:58 AM BST

India’s silver imports to double

India’s silver imports are expected to nearly double this year off the back of surging demand from the country’s solar panel and electronics manufacturers.

Investors are betting that the precious metal will give better returns than gold due to industrial demand from the world’s biggest silver consumer.

India imported 3,625 metric tons of silver last year, but has already imported 4,554 tons in the first half of 2024, according to trade ministry data.

Chirag Thakkar, chief executive of silver importer Amrapali Group Gujarat, told Reuters that total purchases this year could hit 7,000 tons.

11:42 AM BST

Oil price ticks up on rate cut speculation

The price of Brent crude has climbed to nearly $78, up 0.85pc today as traders speculate that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will open the door to September rate cuts in his Jackson Hole speech this afternoon.

Oil prices have now climbed by $2 in the last two days, but are still down compared to their April peak of $91, when escalating tensions between Israel and Iran sparked fears of energy supply problems.

10:42 AM BST

Energy bills to rise by an average of £149 a year from October

Energy bills are to rise by an average of £149 a year from October under the new price cap, as pensioners face a double hit from the loss of winter fuel payments.

Ofgem has announced it will raise the price cap to £1,717 per year for an average household, due to rising prices on the international energy market.

This will add £149 to average annual energy bills, or an extra £12 per month.

While this is an increase on the period from July to September, the new cap will be 6pc (£117) cheaper compared to the same period last year, when the average bill was capped at £1,834.

The energy regulator blamed higher international energy prices, due to geopolitical tensions and extreme weather events, which are driving higher competition for gas. Ofgem said these factors were behind 82pc of the increase.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said: “We know that this rise in the price cap is going to be extremely difficult for many households. Anyone who is struggling to pay their bill should make sure they have access to all the benefits they are entitled to, particularly pension credit, and contact their energy company for further help and support.

It comes just after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last month that she would scale back energy support for pensioners.

As part of her bid to plug a £22bn blackhole in the nation’s finances, Ms Reeves said that winter fuel payments, which were previously paid by all pensioners, will now be means-tested and will only go to those also receiving Pension Credit.

Winter fuel payments are currently worth £200, while pensioners over 80 receive £300.

Read the latest updates below.

10:34 AM BST

Your views on the energy price cap rise

Click here to see Telegraph readers’ responses to Ofgem’s price cap announcement:

10:22 AM BST

China hits renewables target six years early

China has hit a renewable energy target six years early as President Xi Jinping continues to outspend the rest of the world on green power.

The world’s biggest polluter added 25 gigawatts of wind turbines and solar panels in July, bringing the nation’s total capacity to 1,206 gigawatts, according to China’s National Energy Administration.

This means China has already beaten President Xi Jinping’s goal to get at least 1,200 gigawatts from clean energy sources by 2030, a target announced in December 2020.

However solar and wind energy have still only generated 14pc of China’s total electricity so far this year.

08:48 AM BST

Government chasing “reckless” net zero targets, Tories warn

The Conservatives have accused the Government of chasing its net zero goals at the expense of cheaper bills.

Claire Coutinho MP, Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, said:

“Instead of prioritising cheap energy, the new Labour Government are pursuing Ed Miliband’s reckless net zero targets with no thoughts to the costs. “And far from their promise of saving families £300 off their energy bills, one of their first acts in office is to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from 10 million pensioners this winter. “Because they weren’t honest about their plans that means millions of pensioners will have made no plans to deal with higher energy bills this winter.”

08:45 AM BST

Calls to delay cutting winter fuel payments

Politicians are calling for Rachel Reeves to halt plans to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners following Ofgem’s energy price cap rise.

Fomer pensions minister Baroness Altmann should the government should “urgently announce a delay” to its plans to make the pensioner energy support payments means-tested because it will not be able to process an anticipated surge in applications for Pension Credit in time.

Baroness Altmann said the Department for Work and Pensions will not be able to get new applicants signed up by November, when pensioners get their winter fuel payments, meaning low income retirees who are not yet in the Pension Credit system will not have the support they need when the price cap rises.

She said: “It is inevitable that the Government will be unable to process all new claims within a few weeks. Even if those applying are accepted, the administrative processes take weeks or months so they won’t get their payments on time ...

“The government should urgently announce a delay to allow time for proper assessment: At the very least this decision should be delayed to give time for the government to make proper assessments of the potential hardship and work out mitigations carefully.”

08:31 AM BST

Energy shares jump

Energy company shares have gained 0.5pc this morning after energy regulator Ofgem said it would increase the price cap by 10pc from October, according to Reuters.

08:13 AM BST

Extra 400,000 households face fuel poverty

The latest energy price cap rise will plunge 400,000 more UK households into fuel poverty this winter, a charity has warned.

From October, the number of households trapped in fuel poverty will rise to six million as the government scales back support for pensioners just as prices rise, according to National Energy Action.

Chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Struggling households are in the third year of an energy crisis. Even before the crisis, our clients had no slack in their budgets. Three years on, they are mired in record levels of energy debt and severely rationing their energy.

“The gap in support for vulnerable households who are not on means-tested benefits has grown. They cannot go into another winter with even less support than last.”

07:56 AM BST

“Toxic legacy issue”

The Labour Party has been quick to lay the blame for the energy price cap rise at the feet of the Conservatives, which it said was “the latest in a series of toxic Tory messes left to Labour to clear up”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This price increase is the harvest of 14 years of Tory neglect and failure to prepare and invest in British-owned clean energy. “While they were quick to blame everybody but themselves during the energy crisis, the Tories dragged their feet on energy security and took a hammer to the renewable energy sector, with working families still paying the price.”

07:53 AM BST

Jonathan Bloomer will be “sorely missed”

City law firm DWF has issued a statement following the death of its former chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife on Mike Lynch’s superyacht.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chief executive of DWF, said:

It is truly awful news to learn of the passing of Jonathan and his wife Judy. Jonathan was a friend as well as a colleague and our immediate thoughts are with the Bloomer’s children and grandchildren, and the families of all of those involved in this terrible event. It was a great pleasure to work with Jonathan during his time as Chair of our PLC Board, a tenure which ran from August 2020, through to October last year when he left that role following our de-listing from the London Stock Exchange. He made a very positive impact on our business, during a period of significant change, and growth. He was astute and commercially intelligent, always quick to identify the issues that the Board needed to scrutinise, and doing so with fairness and a desire to find the right solutions. Jonathan led our Board through the decision to take DWF private with Inflexion, working steadfastly to ensure the interests of all our stakeholders were reflected. Most notably for me, Jonathan retained a strong interest in our business and continued to be a friend to DWF. I had the opportunity to spend time with Jonathan and Judy earlier this month, where he was keen to hear of the progress we have made over the past nine months or so. He will be sorely missed.

07:37 AM BST

Calls for urgent energy support

StepChange has called on the government to introduce “urgent” support to help households struggling with their energy bills.

Richard Lane, the charity’s chief client officer, said:

“While some households may not have felt the squeeze quite as much in recent months due to the warmer summer weather and a slight fall in the cost of energy, for many – particularly those on the lowest incomes – affording energy bills each month remains uncertain. “For our clients struggling with energy arrears, levels of debt have risen over the past year regardless of the price cap being lower than it was in 2022/2023. With other essential costs such as housing putting long-standing pressure on people’s budgets, it’s a worry that a rise in the price cap may tip struggling households into deeper debt. “To overcome this cycle of financial hardship and allow households some protection from the fluctuation in the cost of energy, the new Government must urgently introduce targeted support for those struggling, while addressing the £3bn worth of energy debt that has built up. Too many households are facing fragile budgets, in which even slight rises in the cost of utilities will push them into the red.”

07:33 AM BST

Shop around for your energy provider, households told

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said customers should shop around to find the cheapest energy deals.

Mr Brearley said: “I’d also encourage people to shop around and consider fixing if there is a tariff that’s right for you – there are options available that could save you money, while also offering the security of a rate that won’t change for a fixed period.



“We are working with Government, suppliers, charities and consumer groups to do everything we can to support customers, including longer term standing charge reform, and steps to tackle debt and affordability.”

07:30 AM BST

Hiscox announces interim chairman

Insurance company Hiscox has confirmed senior independent director Colin Keogh will take charge as interim chairman following Jonathan Bloomer’s death on Mike Lynch’s luxury yacht.



Mr Bloomer was confirmed dead on Thursday after five bodies were found by divers after the Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily. He was also the chairman of US bank Morgan Stanley International.



Mr Keogh previously held executive roles at Premium Credit, M&G and Virgin Money.

07:27 AM BST

Energy price cap rise ‘deeply worrying’

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband said the energy price cap rise was “deeplying worrying”.

In a statement, Mr Miliband said:

“This will be deeply worrying news for many families. The rise in the price cap is a direct result of the failed energy policy we inherited, which has left our country at the mercy of international gas markets controlled by dictators. “The only solution to get bills down and greater energy independence is the government’s mission for clean, homegrown power. That’s why we have hit the ground running, lifting the onshore wind ban, consenting unprecedented amounts of solar power and setting the largest ever budget for our renewables auction. “We will also do everything in our power to protect billpayers, including by reforming the regulator to make it a strong consumer champion, working to make standing charges fairer, and a proper Warm Homes Plan to save families money.”

07:22 AM BST

07:19 AM BST

What happened overnight

On Wall Street, all three major American stock indexes lost ground yesterday, weighed by technology shares, as US Treasury yields rose on easing recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4pc, to 40,712.78. The S&P 500 lost 0.9pc, closing at 5,570.64, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.67pc, to 17,619.35.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds rose to 3.86pc from 3.80pc late on Wednesday.

In Asia, the yen rose after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled it’s still on the path to raise interest rates. Asian equities erased losses with a boost from Chinese shares, as traders wait on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech later Friday.

The Japanese currency rose as much as 0.7pc versus the dollar, while government bond futures fell. In replies to lawmakers, Ueda said the BOJ’s stance hadn’t changed, provided inflation and economic data continue in line with its forecasts. The comments come after his deputy had sought to reassure markets that further hikes would also depend on the state of the market, after the central bank’s increase in July trigger a massive selloff in global equities.

Earlier, Japanese inflation data exceeded forecasts. Consumer prices in July rose 2.8pc from a year earlier, the same as the prior month and higher than the 2.7pc expected by economists.

Chinese shares gained, helping a regional stock index erase earlier losses. The country will speed up purchasing of unsold homes and turn them into affordable housing, Vice Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Dong Jianguo said.

Equities in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea declined, echoing Thursday’s selloff in US stocks where both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes retreated.