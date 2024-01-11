Andreessen Horowitz backs British insurance startup in $73 mln funding round

By Martin Coulter

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has backed London-based insurance startup Hyperexponential in a $73 million funding round, the insurance software company said on Thursday.

Founded in 2017, Hyperexponential provides insurance companies with mathematical modeling software, allowing them to price policies based on a wide range of data. Clients include Aviva and Ageis London.

The firm's funding announcement comes during a slump in investment in Europe's technology sector, which plunged from $85 billion to $45 billion in 2023, according to research from venture capital firm Atomico.

"There is still appetite for businesses that are doing very well, that are self-sustaining, and are growing. We are fortunate enough to fall into that group," Hyperexponential's cofounder and CEO Amrit Santhirasenan said.

Last week, U.S. investment firm Coatue confirmed plans to wind down its London office two years after it opened, with an internal memo stating the company aimed to streamline operations.

Asked about Hyperexponential's success amid a downturn in investor sentiment in Europe, Santhirasenan said: "In the past, companies have been dependent on external capital, grown as quickly as possible, raised more money, and then seen what happened. That era seems very far behind us."

The company will use the funds raised to double its headcount to around 200 employees, and drive expansion in the U.S., where the it plans to open a New York office later this year. (Reporting by Martin Coulter. Editing by Jane Merriman)