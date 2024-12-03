Andfjord Salmon Group AS (OSL:ANDF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Operational ...

Total Operating Expenses: NOK 16 million in Q3, including depreciation.

Salary and Other Operating Expenses: Approximately NOK 10 million in Q3.

Property, Plant, and Equipment: NOK 1.8 billion, an increase of NOK 950 million year-to-date.

Cash Balance: NOK 162 million at the end of Q3.

Total Available Liquidity: NOK 490 million, including undrawn construction loan and credit facility.

Equity: NOK 1.27 billion, with an equity ratio of 62%.

Borrowings: Increased due to construction loan drawdowns.

Cash Flow from Investments: NOK 443 million in Q3.

Top Shareholders: Includes Jeronimo Martins and High Liner Foods.

Positive Points

Andfjord Salmon Group AS (OSL:ANDF) reported a high survival rate of 97.5% in their first production cycle, indicating strong operational results.

The company has achieved a low feed conversion rate of 1.05, demonstrating cost-effective production.

The buildout at Kvalnes is progressing as planned, with significant milestones such as the completion of the waterways, reducing project risk.

Andfjord Salmon Group AS (OSL:ANDF) has secured strong financial backing, with NOK490 million in available liquidity, including undrawn loans.

The company has attracted significant industrial investors, including Jeronimo Martins and High Liner Foods, enhancing market opportunities and expertise access.

Negative Points

The company is facing regulatory uncertainty with new proposed regulations for land-based aquaculture, which could impact future operations.

There is a lack of scientific basis for some of the government's proposed disinfection requirements, which Andfjord Salmon Group AS (OSL:ANDF) views as potentially unnecessary.

The company is in a high construction phase, which involves significant capital expenditure and financial risk.

The density in the pools is currently low, and while there is room for increase, it requires careful management to avoid impacting fish welfare.

The timeline for the new regulatory framework from authorities remains uncertain, potentially affecting future planning and operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You had relatively low density in the first production cycle. Is there room to increase density in the pools, and if yes, by how much? A: Martin Rasmussen, CEO: We are conservative in our approach regarding fish density in the pools. Our production plan peaks at 40 kilos of salmon per cubic meter, about half of what other land-based salmon farmers use. We can increase density gradually, but we are satisfied with the strong concept at low densities. The pools and infrastructure are designed to handle higher densities in the future.

