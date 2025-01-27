Ancora Pushes for Major Changes at U.S. Steel Amid Merger Drama

January 27, 2025 - Investor activist Ancora Catalyst Institutional LP disclosed their 0.18% stake in U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) on January 27, 2025. And the announcement came with Ancora's request to eliminate Nippon Steel from the possible merger deal and to revamp U.S. Steel board of directors.

Aiming to gain major influence, Ancora nominated nine candidates to U.S. Steel's 12-member board. It is intended to replace the current board members, not to expand the board's size. If all nine of Ancora's nominees are elected, then they would represent a majority voice, giving Ancora an absolute decision-making power.

Ancora also demanded that CEO David Burritt step down to be replaced by Alan Kestenbaum, a former CEO of Stelco who is considered a more seasoned steel player than Burritt.

Ancora expressed concern over national security by proposing the elimination of Nippon Steel from the potential merger deal, pivoting away from international mergers and focusing on domestic alternatives. Abandoning the merger could potentially result in U.S. Steel receiving a $565 million breakup fee from Nippon Steel.

Ancora's involvement is questioned by U.S. Steel and might spark conflict of interest with Cleveland-Cliffs, another significant shareholder. The upcoming annual shareholders meeting will be crucial in determining U.S. Steel's future direction.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

