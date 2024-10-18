Ancom Logistics Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMLB) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Ancom Logistics Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMLB), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ancom Logistics Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = RM917k ÷ (RM58m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

Therefore, Ancom Logistics Berhad has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 6.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ancom Logistics Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ancom Logistics Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Ancom Logistics Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Ancom Logistics Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Since the stock has skyrocketed 160% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

