Analyzing 3 Japanese Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And At Least 14% Revenue Growth

As global markets navigate through varied economic signals, Japan's market faces its own unique challenges, particularly with a recent retreat from record highs amid currency intervention speculations. This backdrop sets a compelling stage for examining growth-oriented companies in Japan, especially those with high insider ownership which suggests confidence among those closest to the company.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 59.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 42.9% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.8% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 32.5% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 21.9% 91.1% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 66.9% Astroscale Holdings (TSE:186A) 20.9% 90% Soiken Holdings (TSE:2385) 19.8% 118.4%

Click here to see the full list of 96 stocks from our Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: UT Group Co., Ltd. operates in Japan, focusing on the dispatch and outsourcing of permanent employees across various sectors including manufacturing, design and development, and construction, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥131.21 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by providing staffing solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, design and development, and construction in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 22.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.9% p.a.

UT Group Ltd., a key player in Japan's labor market, recently launched a new career support service through JOBPAL, enhancing job opportunities and skill development for dispatch workers. Despite an unstable dividend track record, the company's earnings are expected to grow by 24.05% annually, outpacing the Japanese market average. With high insider ownership, UT Group is poised for robust revenue growth of 14.9% per year and projects a strong return on equity of 32.9% in three years, indicating potential for significant value creation despite some operational challenges.

TSE:2146 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: WealthNavi Inc. operates an online asset management and risk management platform, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥88.18 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue through an online platform focused on asset and risk management.

Insider Ownership: 18%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.5% p.a.

WealthNavi Inc., despite a highly volatile share price and shareholder dilution over the past year, is expanding its offerings with a new online insurance advisory service launched in May 2024. This service complements its robo-advisor platform, aiming to integrate insurance with investment strategies for working families. While one-off items have impacted financial results, the company's revenue is expected to grow by 21.5% annually, outpacing the Japanese market significantly. However, its Return on Equity is forecasted to remain low at 12.7% in three years.

TSE:7342 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CYBERDYNE Inc. is a company focused on researching, developing, producing, selling, leasing, and maintaining robotic equipment and systems for medical and welfare use across regions including Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific countries with a market capitalization of ¥47.72 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by researching, developing, producing, selling, leasing, and maintaining robotic equipment and systems for medical and welfare applications across various global regions.

Insider Ownership: 38.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.5% p.a.

CYBERDYNE is set to become profitable within the next three years, with its revenue growth forecast at 20.5% annually, significantly outpacing the Japanese market average of 4.3%. Despite this promising growth and recent U.S. FDA approvals expanding indications for its Medical HAL device, concerns linger due to a highly volatile share price and low forecasted Return on Equity at just 1.2%. Insider trading activity has been negligible in the past three months, indicating stable insider confidence amidst expansion efforts.

TSE:7779 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

