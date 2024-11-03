Analysts Are Updating Their Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a good week for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 8.6% to US$50.17. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$4.6b, statutory earnings beat expectations 4.2%, with Pilgrim's Pride reporting profits of US$1.47 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Pilgrim's Pride's four analysts is for revenues of US$18.6b in 2025. This would reflect a satisfactory 3.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 2.1% to US$4.07 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.74 in 2025. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Pilgrim's Pride's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$44.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pilgrim's Pride at US$51.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Pilgrim's Pride's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 2.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Pilgrim's Pride's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

