Analysts Recommend Steering Clear of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Dividend aristocrats are companies that have raised their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. Achieving and maintaining a dividend streak this long is a tough nut to crack. That is why, among the approximately 6,000 stocks listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, only around 67 companies have earned the distinction of being called dividend aristocrats. This strong dividend growth track records imply that these companies were financially stable enough to sustain their payouts during two significant financial crises: the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides this, these companies have also shown strong performance relative to the broader market over the years. The Dividend Aristocrat Index has outperformed the wider market with lower volatility since its inception in 2005. Recently we covered the list of the 25 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy according to Wall Street analysts.

Analysts have closely observed the performance of dividend aristocrats in the past and in recent times. In a January 2019 blog post titled ‘Dividend Growth Strategies and Downside Protection’, Phillip Brzenk, global head of multi-asset indexes, analyzed how dividend growth strategies perform, particularly in times when the market experiences declines. He said that since the end of 1989, there have been six calendar years when the broader market posted negative performance. Interestingly, in each of these years, the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the broader equity benchmark by an average of 13.28%. Moreover, they managed to achieve a positive total return in three of those challenging years. He further said, the aristocrats outperformed the market in 53% of instances, with an average outperformance of 0.16%, when their performance was observed on a monthly basis.

As mentioned above, dividend growth stocks have performed better than the overall market. Since its inception in 2005 up until September 2023, the dividend aristocrats index achieved a total return of 10.35%, surpassing the broader market's return of 9.54% during the same timeframe. Additionally, the dividend aristocrats exhibited lower volatility, at 15.35%, compared to the market’s 16.31%. This indicates that the prices of these stocks are more stable and less prone to frequent changes, demonstrating their relative resilience.

That said, analysts are now turning their attention to different aspects of dividend investing. For taxable investors, dividends can be less favorable compared to share repurchases. Additionally, focusing on dividends limits diversification since around 60% of U.S. stocks and 40% of international stocks do not pay dividends. As a result, portfolios that emphasize dividends are significantly less diversified than those that do not consider dividends in their design. Less-diversified portfolios tend to be less efficient due to a higher potential range of returns without any corresponding increase in expected returns, assuming the exposure to common factors remains constant. Moreover, emphasizing dividends often leads to an overinvestment in U.S. equities, causing a home-country bias and further reducing diversification.

According to this analysis, dividends are a tax-efficient method for returning capital to shareholders. However, investors continue to favor these equities due to their solid performance and the reliable income they offer. Although dividend aristocrats are strong companies with consistent dividend growth, some are less favored by analysts due to factors like industry challenges, macroeconomic conditions, and specific business issues.

Our Methodology:

For our list, we scanned a list of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have raised their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. We then ranked these stocks according to their average analyst ratings from Yahoo Finance, where a higher score signifies the worst rating. The "Recommendation Rating" is a way to assess stocks. It uses a scale from 1 to 5, with each number indicating a different recommendation:

1. Strong Buy

2. Buy

3. Hold

4. Underperform

5. Sell

From this ranking, we selected the stocks with scores of 3 or more.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Average Analyst Rating Score: 3.6

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is a Texas-based consumer goods company that offers a wide range of related products to its consumers. The company offers a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.50%, as of June 14. It has been growing its dividends consistently for the past 52 years. It is among the worst dividend aristocrat stocks according to analysts.

Major consumer goods companies have raised their prices since the pandemic to offset rising costs, which are now beginning to stabilize from their highest levels. This has resulted in heightened competition from budget-friendly brands as consumers prioritize value for money. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reached its high in August 2020 when it was trading at around $158 per share. The stock hasn't been able to achieve this share price since then, in fact, it has declined by nearly 12% within this timeframe. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a 1% decline in its revenue from the same period last year at $5.15 billion. The company reported a slight growth of 1% in volumes.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) impressed investors with its first-quarter earnings, however, the company's fundamentals remain in question. Though the company's dividend growth streak is impressive, it is important to note that it is paying out more in dividends than it earned. Its 5-year average payout ratio comes in at 76.35%, a level not recommended by analysts. Moreover, the company's debt position is also not up to par. It has approximately $8 billion in debt as of the most recent quarter and its debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75 is very high. This level of debt can be risky as it implies significant leverage.

As of the close of Q1 2024, 36 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), which remained unchanged from the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at nearly $1 billion. With over 1.5 million shares, AQR Capital Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q1.

