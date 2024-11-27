Analysts, business leaders react to Trump's threat of North American tariffs

By Sarah Morland

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Financial analysts and business leaders on Tuesday reacted to a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose 25% tariffs on top trade partners Mexico and Canada when he takes office for a second term in January in a move that could trigger a trade war.

Mexico is the country's top trade partner as of September, representing 15.8% of total trade, followed by Canada at 13.9%.

Trump also threatened "an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs" on imports from China, the third-largest trade partner at 11.9%.

CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"We suspect investors may be under-appreciating the impact from Trump's policies on Mexico," said Giulia Bellicoso, a markets economist. "We suspect Trump's tariffs will take a toll on Mexican equities by denting optimism about nearshoring and limiting investment into the country."

"We expect Trump to start another trade war," she added.

MEXICAN EMPLOYERS' CONFEDERATION, COPARMEX

"I think that more than anything, it's a way for Trump to kick off negotiations that favor his country," said Mario Cepeda, who heads Coparmex's chapter in Juarez. "Remember, even though we're neighbors, we're not friends."

"At the end of the day he's looking out for his interests, and we should be doing the same."

CIBANCO

"We believe Trump's announcement is a tactic to negotiate with these three countries, his main trade partners, from a position of strength, taking into account that imposing tariffs would also be negative for the U.S. economy," CIBanco said in a note.

"As such the final result of the tariff threat could be less severe once negotiations with the respective parties conclude."

BORDER BUSINESS BLOC

"There are a lot of things up in the air, there's a lot of uncertainty," said Jesus Manuel Salyandia, who heads the Border Business Bloc out of Juarez, which borders El Paso, Texas. "Industrially speaking, the economy will slow."

Trump's rhetoric, from the tariff threats to his promised migration crackdown, "aren't helping us much in terms of investments that could otherwise arrive here," Salyandia added.

BANCO BASE

"The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be reviewed in July 2026, which is expected to raise risk aversion especially in Mexico, as both U.S. and Canadian officials have mentioned that they would be better off with bilateral agreements," Banco BASE said.

It added that the tariff threat "raises the likelihood that Trump's second term will be more radical, which represents a risk for Mexico's export sector."

