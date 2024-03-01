Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Holley Inc.'s (NYSE:HLLY) Full-Year Report

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.9% to US$4.29 in the week after its latest full-year results. Revenues of US$660m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.16, missing estimates by 2.4%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Holley's eight analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$662.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 127% to US$0.37. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$679.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2024. While revenue forecasts have been revised downwards, the analysts look to have become more optimistic on the company's cost base, given the substantial gain in to the earnings per share numbers.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of US$7.50, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Holley at US$12.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Holley's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 16% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 10.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Holley is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Holley following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

