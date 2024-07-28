Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Bucher Industries AG's (VTX:BUCN) Interim Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN) filed its interim result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.2% to CHF355 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CHF1.7b and statutory earnings per share of CHF14.07 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Bucher Industries is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering Bucher Industries provided consensus estimates of CHF3.27b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a measurable 2.6% decline over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 11% to CHF26.00 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF3.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF26.10 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of CHF408, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Bucher Industries analyst has a price target of CHF470 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF350. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Bucher Industries is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bucher Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 5.1% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Bucher Industries is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Bucher Industries' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF408, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Bucher Industries analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Bucher Industries (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

