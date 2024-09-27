Analysts Expect Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) To Breakeven Soon

Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mineral exploration industry in Australia. The AU$112m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$32m on 30 June 2024 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Northern Minerals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Northern Minerals, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$1.2m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 38%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Northern Minerals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Northern Minerals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

