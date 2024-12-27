Analysts Expect Breakeven For Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZVRA) future prospects. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$46m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$90m, the US$458m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Zevra Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Zevra Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$42m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Zevra Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Zevra Therapeutics is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Zevra Therapeutics' case is 84%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

