Analysts Expect Breakeven For Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Boab Metals Limited's (ASX:BML) future prospects. Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$5.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.1m, the AU$18m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Boab Metals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Boab Metals

Boab Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$21m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Boab Metals' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing we’d like to point out is that Boab Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Boab Metals to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Boab Metals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Boab Metals worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Boab Metals is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Boab Metals’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.