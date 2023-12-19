Analysts Expect Breakeven For AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Before Long

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. The US$1.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$42m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$39m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on AvePoint's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering AvePoint, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$10m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 85% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of AvePoint's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that AvePoint has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

