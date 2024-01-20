Analysts Expect Breakeven For Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Before Long

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The US$270m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$9.3m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.8m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Accuray will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Accuray, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 100% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Accuray's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Accuray currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

