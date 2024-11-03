Analyst Warns of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Rising Costs and Declining Competitive Edge

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Top 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in November. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in November.
Amid soaring valuations of AI stocks, beginner investors keep wondering whether they are too late to the AI party. However, investing experts believe that opportunities abound in the AI space because of the nature of this technological revolution.
While talking to Wall Street Journal during the WSJ Tech Live Conference, venture capitalist Martin Casado, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, explained why he believes there is no such thing as “too late” when it comes to AI for now.
“When it comes to AI, it really feels like the marginal cost of language, reasoning and creation are going to zero. And if that’s the case, this is a supercycle. And if that’s the case, we’ve got decades. So there’s no “too late.” In that sense, we’re still very, very early.”
The AI revolution is quickly entering the phase where we are seeing real-life use cases as AI is helping companies significantly reduce costs and increase efficiency. According to a detailed report published by Benesch’s AI Commission, an AI-based tool that monitors real-time data from electronic medical records reduced unexpected deaths in hospitalized internal medicine patients by 26%.
Casado also talked about the usability of AI models for actual problem-solving:
“Everybody looks at the OpenAIs. But as far as value creation and integration, if you look at all the private companies, the smaller companies that are building their own smaller models, they are some of the fastest-growing companies we’ve seen in the history of the industry.”
Also Read 10 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds and 10 Best Mid-Cap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now.
For this article we picked 10 AI stocks trending on latest news and earnings. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Northfoto / Shutterstock.com
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 279
Microsoft shares recently fell after the company reported its latest quarterly results. Analysts believe most of the revenue beat came from PC segment, while investors were paying more attention to AI and Azure. Azure’s 34% growth met expectations, though guidance for next quarter fell short, projecting between 31% and 32% growth—1 percentage point below forecasts. This dip is attributed to delays in data center capacity from third-party providers, though Azure’s consumption trends remained steady.
Investors hoping for a rebound in IT spending were likely disappointed, as stable Azure consumption suggests no significant uptick in the second half of the year. In addition, the lower-than-expected Q2 guidance underscored tempered growth expectations.
AI services, however, contributed a robust 12 points to Azure’s growth, a steady continuation from the previous quarter. Microsoft’s management confirmed strong demand for AI services, although supply constraints are limiting further expansion. Microsoft anticipates AI-related revenues, including M365 Copilot and Azure AI, could reach $10 billion annually by next quarter—making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the company’s history.
Malcolm Ethridge, Capital Area Planning Group managing partner, while talking to CNBC in a latest program, explained why he’s bullish on MSFT and other big tech stocks.
Considering we don’t know exactly where we are in that Gartner Hype Cycle—have we reached that trough of disillusionment? We really don’t know. I think that leaves a lot of opportunities for positives, even if it’s not in the MAG 7, hyperscalers, megacap tech, or whatever other name we use to describe them.
DA Davidson recently downgraded the stock, with analyst Gil Luria saying the company’s advantages in the cloud and code generation sectors have diminished, making it difficult for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to maintain its previous performance. He highlighted that Amazon Web Services is now nearly matching Azure in cloud growth, while Google Cloud is also gaining momentum. Luria downgraded Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) from Buy to Neutral, maintaining a $475 price target. He pointed out that Amazon and Google have made significant strides in integrating custom silicon into their data centers, putting Microsoft at a disadvantage. This reliance on NVIDIA (NVDA) for technology means Microsoft is effectively transferring wealth from its shareholders to NVIDIA’s, according to Luria.
Following a year of margin expansion, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is now projecting a decline in operating margins due to increased data center capital expenditures rising from 12% to 21% of revenue. This increase outpaces that of Amazon and Google, largely due to Microsoft’s dependence on NVIDIA. Luria said that if Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to overinvest at the current rate, margins could drop by at least 1 percentage point cumulatively, potentially necessitating layoffs of around 10,000 employees each year to maintain margins. The analyst also thinks Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has lost much of its edge with GitHub Copilot, as Amazon and GitLab (GTLB) have caught up in capabilities.
The concerns voiced by the analyst are not unfounded. Microsoft is also losing its edge in open-source models as enterprises shift toward cost-effective, transparent open-source solutions like Meta’s Llama 3.1.
Generation Investment Management Global Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:
“Generative AI’s hunger for power has increased disproportionately with its intelligence. According to one estimate, OpenAI’s GPT-4 required 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity to train, much more than the 1.3 GWh needed for GPT-3.3 And then AI requires even more power when it is put to use (so called ‘inference’). Some of the latest trends worry us. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) appears to be slipping in its ESG goals, with its greenhouse gas emissions rising again last year, as it invests in becoming a big player in AI. It is struggling in particular to curb its Scope 3 emissions in the capital goods category – nowhere more so than in the activity associated with the construction of data centres: both the embedded carbon in construction materials like steel and cement, as well as the emissions from the manufacturing of hardware components such as semiconductors, servers and racks. Google’s emissions have risen by close to 50% in the past five years.
Overall, MSFT ranks 2nd on our list of trending AI stocks to watch in November. While we acknowledge the potential of MSFT, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.