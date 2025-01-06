Analyst Says Amazon.com (AMZN) Valuation is ‘Attractive’ Amid Strong Growth Catalysts

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks on Investors’ Radar In January 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against other AI stocks on investors’ radar in January 2025.

Drew Pettit, U.S. equity strategist at Citi Research, said in a latest program on CNBC that he believes the AI growth story is still intact moving ahead in 2025. However, the analyst believes a lot of positive news is already “priced in.” He also mentioned the key areas that can benefit this year.

“I think the fundamental stories, at least for the pick-and-shovels names, continue. But where we think the trade is actually going to broaden out, and honestly, it has since mid-year, is into some of the users of AI. So, think about car companies that do autonomous driving or software companies putting that into their programs themselves, and even to some of the more cyclical names that, on the back end, can get some more productivity gains. So yes, the picks-and-shovels, the enablers of the trade, were attractive for the most part in 2024. We think AI continues to broaden out.”

The analyst said he has done some “reverse DCF work” and believes there are many companies that are mispriced and many that have the good news around them already priced in.

Jim Lebenthal from Cerity Partners explained his bullish case on Amazon during a latest program on CNBC:

“There’s so many superlatives to say about the stock. If you think retail is going to do well as employment stays strong, interest rates lower, and credit card costs go down, guess what— Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) going to benefit. If you think that hyperscalers are going to turn to propertization eventually, that’s going to lead to more monetization for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services. You’ve got logistics, you’ve got other moonshots—I know that’s applicable to Alphabet—but really, what are you going to say negative about Amazon? The momentum’s there, the fundamentals are there, and I frankly think the valuation is attractive.”

